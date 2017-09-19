According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police assisted Akron Police with a sexual assault case Sunday at 6:12 p.m.

Marysville Police assisted Delaware Country Sheriff’s Office in recovering a missing juvenile Sunday at 10:03 p.m.

A resident of Brookstone Drive reported suspicious conditions Sunday at 11:13 p.m.

David Smith, 29, of East Liverpool, was arrested for disorderly conduct Monday at 9:39 a.m.

Marysville High School reported two unruly juveniles Monday at 10:30 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies went to a business in the 18000 block of Main Street, Broadway, in reference to a subject receiving harassing phone calls Saturday at 12:10 a.m.

A deputy was sent to the 10000 block of Tioga Springs Circle to investigate the theft of a silver 2011 Mercury Milan Saturday at 9:09 a.m.

A deputy went to the intersection of Jerome Road and Blaney Road for a two vehicle crash Saturday at 9:27 a.m. Diane K. Harvey, 58, of Powell, was issued a citation for failing to yield from a stop sign.

Deputies along with units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to a crash at Route 161 and Middleburg-Plain City Road involving two Honda Civics Saturday at 10:46 a.m. Samantha J. Durbin, 18, of Plain City, was issued a citation for failing to yield from a stop sign.

A deputy along with units from the Jerome Township Fire Department investigated a crash involving a 2004 Dodge Ram that struck a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe, forcing it into the rear of a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Saturday at 11:40 a.m. Sydney M. Peake, 24, of Milford Center, was issued a citation for assure clear distance ahead.

Deputies went to a residence in the 12000 block of Bell Road in reference to a dispute between several subjects Saturday at 5:35 p.m.

A deputy assisted the Richwood Police Department with a domestic assault occurring on Race Street in Richwood Saturday at 5:41 p.m. Richwood Police handled the investigation.

After receiving a driving complaint, deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of Route 4 and County Home Road Saturday at 8:20 p.m. Destiny P.M. Peale, 19, of Columbus, was issued citations for driving without a license, operating a vehicle under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy met with a trooper form the Ohio State Highway Patrol to take custody of J. Maxwell Miller, 18, of Marysville, for an outstanding warrant Sunday at 3:35 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to the 24000 block of Holycross Epps Road for a report of a bicyclist who was injured on a public roadway after a dog ran into the bicycle Sunday at 8:21 a.m.

A deputy met with a Plain City Police Officer to take custody of Jaylynn S. Cahill, 20, of Plain City, for an outstanding arrest warrant Sunday at 9:40 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 to investigate the theft of a 16-foot car trailer Sunday at 10:29 a.m.

A deputy met with a trooper form the Ohio State Highway Patrol to take custody of James W. Eastman II, 34, of Marysville, for an outstanding warrant Sunday at 2:19 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to a crash at Route 245 and Allen Center Road where a 2017 Toyota Corolla struck a 2016 Dodge Charger Sunday at 3:08 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 31000 block of Winnemac Road for theft of medication and vandalism to a vehicle Sunday at 5:11 p.m.

Deputies along with units from the Jerome Township Fire Department, Pleasant Valley Fire Department and Washington Township Fire Department responded to a crash involving a 2013 Dodge truck towing farm equipment that lost control, struck a guardrail then struck a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox Sunday at 6:09 p.m. William T. Schaeffer, 48, of Caledonia, was issued a citation or failure to control.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33, a deputy charged Samantha J. Bogardus, 28, of Milford Center, with driving under suspension and possession of marijuana Monday at 1:08 a.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 25000 block of Lunda Road to investigate a domestic between a boyfriend and girlfriend Monday at 1:30 a.m.

Deputies went to a residence in the 21000 block of Route 347 to investigate animal neglect involving several dogs Monday at 2:46 a.m. Chief Deputy Tom Morgan said deputies came across a dog in the street, who then ran back to a house. There the deputies found four more malnourished dogs. Morgan said the owner was not there, and that authorities are unsure whether the house was abandoned. The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office is working with the Union County Humane Society.

A deputy went to a business in the 7000 block of Richard Road to investigate the theft of a twelve-foot Friesen trailer Monday at 7:38 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 16000 block of Robinson Road to investigate a dog bite Monday at 7:46 a.m.

A deputy went to a residence on Main Street in Magnetic Springs to investigate a possible scam involving a social media website Monday at 1:28 p.m.

A deputy went to a residence in the 10000 block of Arrowwood Drive to investigate a harassment complaint Monday at 2:12 p.m.

A deputy investigated a dispute concerning ownership of a vehicle that occurred at a residence in the 12000 block of Bell Road Monday at 4:45 p.m.

A deputy responded to the 25000 block of Route 31 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2017 Freightliner semi that was struck by a tow truck and left the scene Monday at 5:46 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to the 7000 block of Mitchell Dewitt Road for a property damage crash involving a 2010 Chevrolet Colorado that lost control and struck a tree Monday at 6:39 p.m.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 14000 block of Sycamore Drive to investigate a domestic dispute between a father and daughter Monday at 11:36 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Billie Joe Oxley, Jr., was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control after traveling south on Route 38 and traveling right off the road and into a tree Monday at 10:53 p.m. He sustained minor injuries and was taken to Memorial Hospital by Marysville EMS.

