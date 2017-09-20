According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of East Fifth Street reported theft of firearms Monday at 1:55 p.m.

A resident of Redwood Drive reported domestic violence Monday at 4:33 p.m.

William O’Neil, 30, of Marion, was arrested on an outstanding warrant Monday at 9:26 a.m.

A business on Collins Avenue reported damage to the front doors Tuesday at 10:26 a.m.

A resident of Rebecca Drive reported a fraudulent check Tuesday at 11:49 a.m.

Marysville Police recovered property from Village Drive Tuesday at 1:50 p.m.

A resident of Collingwood Drive reported theft of landscape decorations Tuesday at 5:44 p.m.

Adam McKenzie, 27, of Northcrest Drive, was arrested for possession of drug instruments and an outstanding warrant out of Union County Tuesday at 5:22 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 26000 block of Kinney Pike for an unruly juvenile threatening self-harm Tuesday at 1:26 a.m.

A deputy met with an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper to take custody of Seth R. Donohoe, 21, of Woodstock, for an outstanding arrest warrant Tuesday at 9:32 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated the theft of vehicle batteries from a business in the 11000 block of U.S. 42 Tuesday at 9:33 a.m.

While investigating a driving complaint on Route 347, a deputy arrested Steven M. Perry, 42, of Ostrander, for operating a vehicle while under the influence and driving under suspension Tuesday at 1:36 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a business in the 23000 block of Northwest Parkway to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2014 Volvo Semi that struck a 2017 Kia Sportage Tuesday at 1:52 p.m.

A deputy went to a residence in the 18000 block of Boundary Road to investigate an assault complaint involving juveniles on a school bus Tuesday at 3:43 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 14000 block of Gandy Eddy Road to resolve a neighbor dispute Tuesday at 5:09 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 14000 block of County Home Road to investigate the theft of a 2018 Werx enclosed trailer Tuesday at 6:29 p.m.

A deputy responded to the intersection of Wolford Maskill Road and Martin Welch Road for a property damage crash involving a 2017 Ford F-150 that lost control and drove into a farm field Tuesday at 9:14 p.m. After further investigation, Gary R. Fox, 66, of Columbus, was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence and obstructing official business. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

