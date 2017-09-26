According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A juvenile of Kenny Lane was cited for curfew violation Sunday at 1:27 a.m.

Marysville Police assisted UCSO on a traffic stop Sunday at 2:01 a.m.

Tina Milburn, 39, of Catalpa Place and a juvenile of the same residence were both cited for disorderly conduct Sunday at 5:19 a.m.

A resident of Mill Park Drive reported a violation of a protection order Sunday at 11:32 a.m.

A resident of East Sixth Street reported theft of a bike Sunday at 3:16 p.m.

A juvenile of Sassafras Lane was cited for curfew violation Monday at 4:55 a.m.

Damage to a motor vehicle was reported at a business on Colemans Crossing Monday at 9:49 a.m.

A juvenile of Mill Wood Boulevard reported telecommunication harassment Monday at 3:27 p.m.

A business on West Fifth Street reported theft of merchandise Monday at 3:55 p.m.

Marcus Stone, 26, of Hemlock Drive was cited for possession of marijuana Monday at 6:05 p.m.

A resident of Wedgewood Drive reported identity theft Monday at 6:24 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy was sent to a residence on Mill Street in Milford Center to investigate a report of a prowler Monday at 12:39 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a business in the 9000 block of Heritage Drive to investigate a theft of a tailgate from a 2015 Ford F-250 Monday at 8:03 a.m.

While on patrol, a deputy located a suspicious vehicle at a business in the 7000 block of Rickard Road Monday at 8:45 a.m. The driver, Michael L. Pack, 31, of Urbancrest, was charged with improperly handling a firearm and taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail. The Sheriff’s Office did not return the Journal-Tribune’s call by press time.

A deputy went to a business in the 7000 block of Rickard Road to investigate a stolen Hustler Zero turn lawn mower and a Stihl weed eater Monday at 9 a.m.

A deputy responded to the area of U.S. 33 and U.S. 42 to investigate a report of a 2013 Honda Civic being struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene Monday at 3:50 p.m.

Deputies, along with personnel with the Liberty Township Fire Department and Marysville Division of Fire, were sent to the area of Route 31 and Brown School Road to investigate a report of a 2004 Dodge Ram that struck the rear of a 2012 Toyota Camry Monday at 5:02 p.m. The driver of the Dodge, Tracy L. Stooksbury, 51, of Broadway, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

A deputy met with a Columbus Police Officer to take custody of Brandianne A. Smith, 38, of Helena, on an outstanding arrest warrant Monday at 8:47 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

