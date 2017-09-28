According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police assisted the Union County Sheriff’s Office on a traffic stop Wednesday at 11:20 a.m.

An employee of a business on Colemans Crossing Boulevard reported a theft Wednesday at 8:22 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy was sent to a business in the 11000 block of U.S. 42 with personnel from the Union County Humane Society to investigate an animal complaint Wednesday at 10:47 a.m.

A deputy went to a residence in the 26000 block of Kinney Pike to investigate the theft of tools Wednesday at 1:04 p.m.

A deputy investigated a trespassing complaint involving a utility worker at a residence in the 13000 block of Watkins Road Wednesday at 3:37 p.m.

As a result of a driving complaint on Industrial Parkway near Warner Road, a deputy stopped and arrested Benjamin A. Lewis, 34, of Plain City, for operating a vehicle while under the influence Wednesday at 4:51 p.m. He was taken to the Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 18000 block of Raymond Road to resolve a dispute between a mother and son Wednesday at 7:01 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Richwood Police Department and Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to a cemetery near Route 37 and Price Mather Road for an apparent suicide attempt Wednesday at 10:49 p.m. One victim was taken to Marion General Hospital.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

