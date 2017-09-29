As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 42 near New California Drive, a deputy arrested Scott J. Herdman, 26, of Plain City, for trafficking in heroin Thursday at 10:25 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the stop by a Marysville Police Department K9 unit. Herdman was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail. Chief Deputy Tom Morgan said deputies found a substance field tested at heroin, scales, a “large amount of cash,” and plastic bags. The incident is still under investigation.

According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police recovered marijuana from the area of Allenby Drive Wednesday at 12:08 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered drug paraphernalia from the area of Chariot Way Wednesday at 2:33 p.m.

A resident of West Liberty reported domestic violence Wednesday at 6:13 p.m.

Chelsea Abram, 21, of Hilliard, was cited for passing bad checks Wednesday at 3:22 p.m.

Lawrence Zumbrum, 35, of West Fifth Street, was cited for criminal trespassing Wednesday at 6:02 p.m.

A resident of Cottonwood Drive reported a theft Thursday at 1 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy met with a Columbus Police Officer to take custody of Joseph A. Carpenter, 36, of Marysville, for an outstanding warrant Thursday at 3:36 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy responded to the 7000 block of Industrial Parkway to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2008 Honda CR-V that struck a 2003 Chevrolet truck and then a 2006 Dodge Spirit Thursday at 8:13 a.m. The driver of the CR-V, James I. Miller, 63, of Dublin, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 12000 block of U.S. 36 to investigate a trespassing complaint Thursday at 9:37 a.m.

A deputy and a Richwood Police Officer arrested Christopher J.W. Cook, 22, of Richwood, for an outstanding warrant on East Bomford Street in Richwood Thursday at 1:19 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 15000 block of Fish Road to investigate a trespassing complaint Thursday at 3:51 p.m.

A deputy responded to the intersection of Mitchell Crossing Drive and Mitchell Dewitt Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2017 Honda CR-V and a 2014 Honda Odyssey Thursday at 6:47 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near U.S. 42 a deputy charged Tristan A. Mendenhall, 34, of Kenton, with possession of drug abuse instruments Thursday at 8:10 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

