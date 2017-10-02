According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Meadows Drive reported theft of a package Thursday last week at 2:42 p.m.

A resident of South Oak Street was taken to Maryhaven after making threats of self-harm Friday at 9:49 a.m.

Marysville Police recovered a wheelchair from South Oak Street Friday at 10:26 a.m.

Douglas Limes, 66, of Weaver Road, was arrested for menacing by stalking Friday at 11:09 p.m.

Steven Shirk, 39, of East Sixth Street, was arrested for domestic violence Friday at 10:47 p.m.

Suspicious conditions were reported in the woods between Northwoods and Creekview Schools Friday at 6:56 p.m.

Marysville Police responded to Kentucky Circle to a juvenile threatening self-harm Friday at 8 p.m.

A juvenile of Restoration Drive was cited for shoplifting from a business on Colemans Crossing Saturday at 1:56 p.m.

An intoxicated female was found unable to care for herself and taken back to her residence on Meadowlark Saturday at 2:23 a.m.

A resident of Valley Drive reported being assaulted during a road rage incident Saturday at 5:50 p.m.

Tina Hall, 36, of Meadows Drive, and Lairee Wielinski, 24, of Meadows Drive, were cited for disorderly conduct Saturday at 11:45 p.m.

Marysville Police assisted Memorial Hospital with a patient Saturday at 11:21 p.m.

Mickayala Glass, 18, of East Eighth Street, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia Sunday at 4 a.m.

A business on Colemans Crossing reported theft of merchandise Sunday at 3:02 p.m.

Suspicious conditions were reported at a park on North Maple Street Sunday at 6:58 p.m.

A resident of Aspen Drive was taken to Memorial Hospital after making threats of self-harm Sunday at 7:18 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy went to the Multi-County Jail in Marion to take custody of Roger A. Cooper, 24, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 12:47 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

While investigating a suspicious vehicle parked in the 9600 block of U.S. 42, a deputy charged Leslie J. Beachy, 23, of Plain City, with possession of drug abuse instruments Friday at 2:16 a.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 8000 block of Harriott Road to investigate an assault involving two males Friday at 1:13 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a business in the 8000 block of Memorial Drive to investigate harassment involving a former employee Friday at 2:43 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 17000 block of Poling Road for an unruly juvenile Friday at 4:20 p.m.

A deputy responded to Route 161 east of Cosgray Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2008 Ford F-250 that struck a 1994 Honda Accord Friday at 4:22 p.m.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 28000 block of Route 739 for a domestic dispute involving multiple family members Saturday at 12:15 a.m. The parties were separated.

A deputy went to a business in the 24000 block of Honda Parkway to investigate the theft of a silver 2009 Honda Accord Saturday at 12:37 a.m.

A deputy went to the Delaware County Jail to take custody of Jesse T. Longshore, 22, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 12:45 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies responded to the area of Boundary Road an Route 37 to assist a Richwood Police Officer who was involving in a vehicle pursuit Saturday at 2:55 p.m. The Richwood Police handled the investigation.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Tytus A. Miller, 29, of Gahanna, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 8:04 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies met with a Marion Police Officer to take custody of Cody D. Jerew, 28, of Marion, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 8:57 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was dispatched to the 10000 block of Betty Lane to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2010 Dodge Caravan that struck a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze Saturday at 1:08 p.m. The driver of the Dodge, Francis N. Napier, 34, of Marion, was issued a traffic citation for improper starting and backing.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 15000 block of Fish Road to investigate unwanted text messages Saturday at 3:37 p.m.

Deputies and units form the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 20000 block of Rotue 347 for an attempted suicide Saturday at 3:48 p.m.

Deputies arrested Gary W. Golay, 59, of Raymond, in the 500 block of London Avenue for an outstanding warrant from the State of Indiana Saturday at 5:49 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to a home in the 8700 block of Currier Road to investigate the possible theft of lawn furniture Sunday at 2:23 a.m.

Deputies assisted a Richwood Police officer with a property damage crash in the 300 block of North Franklin Street in Richwood Sunday at 2:41 a.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 11000 block of Rausch Road for a domestic dispute between a husband and wife Sunday at 8:59 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 for an assault involving two females Sunday at 1:54 p.m. One victim was taken to Memorial Hospital.

Deputies went to a residence on West Third Street in Marysville to arrest Crystal A. Hickle, 27, of Marysville, for an outstanding warrant Sunday at 4:18 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies investigated a trespassing complaint involving two people riding all-terrain vehicle in a farm field in the 19000 block of Springdale Road.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Chloe R. Chambers, 25, of Prospect, for an outstanding arrest warrant Sunday at 8:27 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Frazier Drive for a domestic dispute between an uncle and a nephew Sunday at 8:34 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments