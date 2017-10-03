According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police recovered prescription medication from North Maple Street Sunday at 11:57 a.m.

A resident of Hemlock Drive reported a suspicious person seen fighting Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Steven Brush, 38, of Dayton, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Miami County Sunday at 4:61 p.m.

A resident of Poplar Street was taken to Memorial Hospital after making threats of self-harm Monday at 4:20 a.m.

A resident of Route 31 reported a possible sexual offense Monday at 3:19 p.m. Marysville Police are investigating.

Donald Tyre, 20, of Valley Drive, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia Monday at 9 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies responded to the 20000 block of Northwest Parkway to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2006 Dodge Caravan that was struck by a deer Monday at 12:16 p.m.

Deputies went to a business in the 28000 block of Route 739 to investigate a break-in where a safe and money were stolen Monday at 6:57 a.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a business in the 8000 block of Corporate Boulevard to investigate a harassment complaint involving an ex-boyfriend Monday at 8:24 a.m.

Damage to several homes under construction on New California Drive was investigated Monday at 8:49 a.m.

A property damage crash involving a 2000 Honda Civic on Brown Moder Road was investigated Monday at 1:42 p.m.

Michael J. Nibert Jr., 31, of Richwood, was arrested for an outstanding warrant and sent to Tri County Regional Jail after deputies and units from the Richwood Police Department responded to a domestic dispute Monday at 2:26 p.m.

A theft of a gun and a cell phone on McMahan Road was investigated Monday at 3:02 p.m.

Damage to a farm field on Adams Road was investigated Monday at 3:41 p.m.

A deputy and units from the Allen Township Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a property damage crash involving two vehicles on Honda Parkway Monday at 3:41 p.m.

The theft of a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am on Industrial Parkway was investigated Monday at 4:49 p.m.

A deputy responded to an unruly juvenile on Route 47 Monday at 8:48 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

