According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A business on South Plum Street reported damage to a motor vehicle Monday at 9:15 a.m.

A resident of West Third Street, was taken to Memorial Hospital after making threats of self-harm Monday at 9:36 a.m.

A business on Professional Parkway reported theft of pallets Tuesday at Monday at 2:04 p.m.

Aaron Thompson, 40, of Columbus, was arrested for theft from a business on Colemans Crossing Tuesday at 5:12 a.m.

Marysville Police recovered a wallet from U.S. 36 Tuesday at 11:50 a.m.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office:

A property damage crash involving a 2013 Dodge Avenger striking a deer on U.S. Route 33 near Poling Road was investigated Tuesday at 3:49 a.m.

Several property damage crashes involving a 2008 Honda Civic striking the back of a 2011 Honda Pilot on U.S. Route 33 near Route 161 were investigated Tuesday at 7:03 a.m. A deputy and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department and the State Highway Patrol responded to the reports.

A property damage crash involving a 2006 GMC Yukon striking a deer on Route 31 near Yearsley Road was investigated Tuesday at 7:06 a.m.

A property damage crash involving a 2009 Chrysler Town and Country striking a deer on Route 4 was investigated Tuesday at 7:16 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence to contain aggressive dogs that killed livestock on Warner Road Tuesday at 9:29 a.m.

The theft of several appliances from a home on Dewitt Drive was investigated Tuesday at 2:32 p.m.

A property damage crash involving an unknown vehicle striking a stop sign and utility pole and leaving the scene at the intersection of Dutton Love Road and Route 739 was investigated Tuesday at 3:20 p.m.

An injury crash involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of U.S. Route 42 and Bell Road was investigated Tuesday at 6:17 p.m. Deputies and units from several fire departments responded to the report.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments