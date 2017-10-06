According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Wedgewood Drive reported a theft Tuesday at 1:50 a.m.

A resident of Boerger Road reported a dispute Thursday at 8:37 a.m.

A resident of Cotton Slash Road reported a theft that occurred in the city Thursday at 11:05 a.m.

A resident of Columbus reported a theft that occurred in the city Thursday at 11:12 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to the 11000 block of U.S. 42 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2009 Dodge Dakota that struck a deer Thursday at 12:14 p.m.

A deputy met with a Marysville Police Officer to take custody of Mark A. Borham, 24, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday at 1:20 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash involving a 2017 Honda Civic that struck a deer in the 12000 block of Beecher Gamble Road Thursday at 3:58 a.m.

Deputies and units form the Allen Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 18000 block of Allen Center Road for a 66-year-old male who was found dead Thursday at 7:17 a.m. The Union County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene. The coroner did not respond to the Journal-Tribune with more information by press time.

While on patrol in the 14000 block of Route 38, a deputy found a property damage crash involving a 1989 Dodge Ram that struck a deer Thursday at 7:36 a.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence on Reed Street in Milford Center for an unruly juvenile arguing with her parents Thursday at 7:38 a.m.

A deputy investigated several fraudulent checks that were written to a business in the 9000 block of Heritage Drive Thursday at 9:44 a.m.

A deputy investigated identity theft that occurred in the 17000 block of Paver Barnes Road involving several cellular telephone accounts that were opened fraudulently Thursday at 12:31 p.m.

A deputy met with an Adult Parole Probation Officer to take custody of Juanita M. Hanson, 34, of Plain City, who was arrested for an outstanding warrant Thursday at 2:49 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 23000 block of North Darby Coe Road for an unruly juvenile Thursday at 4:03 p.m.

A deputy responded to the intersection of Route 4 and Kaiser Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2000 Toyota Camry that struck the back of a 2011 Dodge Nitro Thursday at 5:29 p.m. The driver of the Toyota, Leslie A. Butler, 44, of North Lewisburg, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

A deputy met with a Marysville Police Officer to take custody of Joshua L. Reuter, 29, of Columbus, for an outstanding warrant Thursday at 10:37 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

