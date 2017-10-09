According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of South Walnut Street was transported to Memorial Hospital after attempting self-harm Friday at 7:35 a.m.

Adam McKenzie, 27, of Northcrest Drive, was arrested for theft from a business on Colemans Crossing Friday at 8:34 p.m.

Marysville Police is investigating a report of child endangerment at a residence on West Fourth Street Friday at 5:56 p.m.

Suspicious conditions were reported at Marysville High School football stadium Friday at 11:12 p.m.

A resident of Red Pine Drive reported a dispute Saturday at 2:02 a.m.

Marysville Division of Police reported a case of menacing on Hemlock Drive Saturday at 1:17 a.m.

Marysville Police assisted UCSO in an arrest on Hemlock Drive Saturday at 3:43 a.m.

A juvenile of West Third Street reported menacing Saturday at 1:53 p.m.

A resident of Woodside Drive reported damage to a vehicle Saturday at 3:01 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered a purse from a business on North Main Street Sunday at 1:49 a.m.

A resident of Poplar Street was taken to Memorial Hospital after making threats of self-harm Sunday at 5:45 a.m.

A resident of South Oak Street reported theft from a motor vehicle Sunday at 1:19 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies and units from the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to the 14000 block of Miller Road for a property damage crash involving a 2000 Nissan Maxima that drove off the road and struck a utility pole Friday at 8:08 a.m.

A deputy went to the London Correctional Institute to take custody of Joshua P. Osbourne, 36, of Kenton, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 8:39 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated damage to a mailbox in the 21000 block of Paver Barnes Road Friday at 9:28 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 13000 block of Taylor Road to investigate retaliatory threats Friday at 10:36 a.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash involving a 2011 Freightliner semi that became stuck in a yard in the 12000 block of Watkins Road Friday at 12:26 p.m.

A deputy responded to the U.S. 33 on-ramp to Route 4 south for a property damage crash involving a 2002 Ford Taurus that drove off the road and down an embankment Friday at 1:43 p.m.

Deputies arrested Stepehen L. Nagy, 34, of Columbus, at Riverside Methodiest Hosptial for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 3:16 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies and units from the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 28000 block of Route 739 for a person under the influence causing a disturbance Friday at 4:22 p.m. The person was taken to Memorial Hospital.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred in the 13000 block of U.S. 36 involving a 2002 Chrysler Voyager that was struck by a 1998 Honda Civic Friday at 5:53 p.m.

Deputies investigated a domestic fight that occurred in a vehicle on U.S. 33 involving a boyfriend and girlfriend Saturday at 1:20 a.m. As a result of a the investigation, Mark A. Steams II, 33, of Marysville, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 13000 block of U.S. 36 to investigate a missing juvenile Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The juvenile was found at a friend’s house and taken home.

Deputies investigated the theft of a laptop computer and power tools from a vehicle in the 16000 block of Route 739 Saturday at 10:47 a.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a business in the 8000 block of Business Way for an unruly juvenile Saturday at 12:29 p.m.

Deputies investigated two missing juveniles that ran away from a residence in the 10000 block of Ketch Road Saturday at 4:34 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 for an overdose Saturday at 9:09 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 13000 block of Watkins Road to investigate a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend Sunday at 9:22 a.m. The parties were separated.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department, Pleasant Valley Fire District and Norwich Township Fire Department responded to the intersection of Route 161 and Middleburg-Plain City Road for an injury crash involving a 2008 Pontiac G6 that struck a 2006 Acura TSX Sunday at 3:49 p.m. Two victims were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and two victims were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The driver of the Pontiac, Samantha V. Axon, 22, of Marion, was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign. The Sheriff’s Office did not respond to calls by press time.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 20000 block of Davis Road to investigate harassment involving a social media website Sunday at 4:07 p.m.

A deputy investigated a dispute at a residence in the 17000 block of Burns Road Sunday at 5:16 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

