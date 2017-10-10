According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Aaron Miller, 18, of West Fifth Street, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia Sunday at 3:03 p.m.

A resident of Watkins Glen Lane reported suspicious conditions Sunday at 3:51 p.m.

A resident of Watkins Glen Court reported identity theft Monday at 8:57 a.m.

James Cisson, 23, of North Lewisburg was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia Monday at 11:17 a.m.

A resident of Allenby Drive reported a theft Monday at 11:32 a.m.

Secunda Stanton, 42, of Mt. Vernon, was cited for driving without an operator’s license Monday at 12:09 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred in the 17000 block of West Darby Road involving a 2016 Nissan Versa that drove off the road and struck a traffic sign Monday at 4:54 a.m. The driver, Tyler N. Treen, 20, of Urbana, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 42 for an unruly juvenile Monday at 8:27 a.m.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on South Mill Street in Milford Center for an aggressive dog that was attacking rabbits in a cage Monday at 10:23 a.m. After further investigation, Brandon, M. Shaw, 26, of Milford Center, was charged with failure to confine a dog.

A deputy went to a residence in the 26000 block of Route 739 to investigate identity theft involving a victim’s credit card information Monday at 3:19 p.m.

A deputy met with a resident from the 18000 block of Raymond Road to investigate a landlord and tenant dispute Monday at 4:16 p.m.

Deputies went to a residence on Southwood Drive in Marysville to arrest Shawn K. Ryan, 41, of Marysville, for an outstanding warrant Monday at 4:49 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies went to a residence on Catherine Street in Magnetic Springs to investigate a dispute between two males Monday at 6:31 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to the 20000 block of Route 31 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2007 Freightliner semi that drove off the road, struck a utility pole and came to rest in a farm field Monday at 7:21 p.m. The driver, Maurice Weeks, Sr., 68, of Columbus, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

