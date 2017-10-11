According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Columbus reported theft of tools from a motor vehicle while parked at a business on Colemans Crossing Monday at 12:07 p.m.

Tessie Holycross, 24, of North Lewisburg, was cited for driving under suspension Tuesday at 2:04 a.m.

Russell Armstrong, 20, of Richwood, was arrested for theft from a business on Colemans Crossing Tuesday at 9:27 p.m.

A resident of Woodcrest Drive reported a dispute Tuesday at 6:48 p.m.

Todd Marrs, 42, of West Fifth Street, was arrested for theft from a business on Colemans Crossing Tuesday at 7:54 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies were sent to the parking lot of a business in the 7200 block of Route 161 to resolve a dispute between a mother and son Tuesday at 12:09 a.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred on U.S. 33 near the rest area involving a 2017 Honda Accord that struck a deer Tuesday at 3:53 a.m.

A deputy met with a Dublin Police officer to take custody of Kenneth A. Wood, 53, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Tuesday at 6:16 a.m. He was taken to the Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy went to the Columbiana County Jail to take custody of Fred L. Dick, 49, of Beallsville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Tuesday at 10:26 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy responded to the intersection of Route 739 and Johnson Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2014 Volvo Semi and a 2011 Kia Sorrento Tuesday at 12:50 p.m.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Thomas M. Preston, 45, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Tuesday at 5:06 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies and a Richwood Police Officer investigated a trespassing complaint that occurred at a residence in the 24000 block of Sandusky Road Tuesday at 8:32 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 8500 block of Frazier Road to investigate the theft of a checkbook and ID card Tuesday at 9:31 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol could not be reached by press time.

