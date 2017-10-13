According to police reports:

Shelly Roberson, 52, of 214 Woodcrest Dr., was cited for dogs running at large, about 10:32 p.m., Wednesday.

A Milford Center resident contacted police about 9:48 a.m., Thursday, to report a theft that occurred in Marysville.

About 10:30 a.m., Thursday, police received a report of an ongoing situation that involved potential child abuse. An investigation is underway.

A Hickory Drive resident contacted police about 10:38 a.m., Thursday, to report a theft.

Police were contacted about 12:01 p.m., Thursday, by a Rainbow Drive resident. The resident reported a theft.

A Carmel Drive resident contacted police to report suspicious conditions at about 1:50 p.m., Thursday.

According to sheriff’s reports:

A deputy was called to the intersection of Johnson and Rapp Dean roads about 3:01 a.m., Thursday, in response to a crash involving a 2009 Pontiac G5 that hit a deer. No report was taken.

About 4:53 a.m., Thursday, a deputy was called to investigate a crash involving a 2007 Chrysler 300 that hit a deer in the 19000 block of state Route 4. No report was taken.

Deputies and troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with first responders from the Leesburg and Marysville fire departments responded to a crash about 5:41 a.m., Thursday at the intersection of state Route 347 and state Route 4. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a 1999 Ford Expedition. According to the sheriff’s office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

About 7:19 a.m., Thursday, deputies were called to the 12000 block of state Route 736 to investigate a crash involving a 2009 Volkswagen EOS that struck a 2015 Honda CRV.

Tyler F.K. Holton, 25, of Delaware, was arrested at 3:51 p.m., Thursday after deputies went to a home in the 16000 block of Martin Welch Road. Holton had an outstanding arrest warrant and was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail in Mechanicsburg.

Spencer R. Saulters, 27, of Marysville, was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant after deputies went to a home in the 22000 block of Holycross Epps Road about 5:43 p.m. Thursday. Saulters was taken to Marysville Municipal Court and posted bond.

