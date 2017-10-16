According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A fraud at a business at West Fifth Street at was reported at 1:32 p.m. Thursday.

A theft at a business at Coleman’s Crossing Boulevard was reported at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

A resident of Hemlock Drive reported a dispute Thursday at 7:07 p.m. Thursday.

The Marysville Police responded to a sexual offense reported at 11:14 p.m. Thursday.

A resident of Millstone Drive reported a fraudulent credit card charge at 9:33 a.m. Friday.

Brandi Osborne, 31, of 322 E. Ninth St., was cited for driving under suspension at 12:47 p.m. Thursday.

A resident of Wind-Mil Drive reported the theft of a wallet from a motor vehicles at 1:26 p.m. Friday

The Marysville Police recovered a bicycle near West Eighth Street at 2:09 p.m. Friday.

The Marysville Police recovered a credit card from a business at North Main Street at 5:11 p.m. Friday.

A theft was reported at a business on Columbus Avenue at 5:08 p.m. Friday.

The Marysville Police recovered a ring near Arabian Circle at 7:35 p.m. Friday.

The Marysville Police recovered a cellphone from East Fifth Street at 8:48 a.m. Saturday.

Travis Gibson, 29, of 1312 Columbus Ave., was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Union County at 11:43 a.m. Saturday.

The Marysville Police recovered a bicycle near South Court Street at 1:37 a.m. Saturday.

The Marysville Police recovered a bicycle near West Fifth Street at 2:18 p.m. Saturday.

A resident of Gallop Lane reported a suspicious person near Silverspur Lane and Kentucky Circle at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.

A resident of West Fifth Street was transported to Memorial Hospital after a self-harm attempt at 8:44 p.m. Saturday.

Two juveniles were cited for marijuana possession at 1:16 p.m. Sunday.

Chad Owsley, 36, of Reynoldsburg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant near Dublin at 6:36 p.m. Sunday.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near Scottslawn Road, a deputy charged Brandon T. Reinhart, 26, of Columbus, with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving under suspension Friday at 12:18 a.m.

Deputies and a Richwood Police Officer responded to a home in the 26000 block of Kinney Pike to investigate a domestic fight between a husband and wife Friday at 12:30 a.m. As a result of the investigation, Jamie L. Green, 40, of Richwood, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Terrance A. Terrell, 37, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 2:23 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to the Adult Parole Authority Office on Route 4 to take custody of Leanne L. Stone, 62, of Westerville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 10:18 a.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated damage to the window of a vehicle that was parked in the 20000 block of Peoria Loop Road Friday at 1:25 p.m.

A deputy was sent to the intersection of Bell Road and Harriott Road to investigate a possible property damage crash involving a 2010 Freightliner semi that drove off the road Friday at 4:27 p.m.

A deputy investigated harassing phone calls from an ex-boyfriend that were received at a residence in the 24000 block of Davis Road Friday at 4:37 p.m.

A deputy met with a Delaware Police Officer to take custody of Zachary R. Mange, 31, of Marion, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 8:21 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

While checking a possible disable vehicle in the 19000 block of Collins Road, a deputy arrested Robert W. Neville, 45, of Springfield, for operating a vehicle while under the influence Friday at 10:03 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy assisted the Plain City Police Department with a fight at a business on West Bigelow Avenue Saturday at 2:43 a.m.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 26000 block of Sandusky Road for an unruly juvenile Saturday at 9:15 a.m.

A dpeuty investigated damage to a yard in the 24000 block of Route 347 caused by an unknown vehicle Saturday at 11:55 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a park in the 9800 block of Hyland Croy Road to investigate an aggressive dog complaint Saturday at 4:56 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 31000 block of Winnemac Road for a domestic dispute between two family members Saturday at 6:58 p.m.

A deputy went to the 6900 block of MacNeil Drive to investigate an unruly juvenile complaint Saturday a 10:17 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 15000 block of Meadowbrook Drive for a domestic fight between a boyfriend and girlfriend Saturday at 10:45 p.m.

As a result of a driving complaint, a deputy stopped a 2010 Cadillac SRX on U.S. 33 near Scottslawn Road Sunday at 12:21 a.m. After further investigation, Heather L. Lattimer, 30, of Woodstock, was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence. She was taken to the Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy met with an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper to take custody of Carey L. Moore, 49, of North Lewisburg, for an outstanding arrest warrant Sunday at 2:48 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 23000 block of Route 31 for a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend Sunday at 3:47 a.m. The parties were separated.

Deputies were sent to a home in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 for a domestic dispute between a husband and wife Sunday at 9:27 a.m.

A deputy went to a residence in the 24000 block of Davis Road to investigate harassing text messages that were received Sunday at 12:53 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 10000 block of Ketch Road to two unruly juveniles Sunday at 1:19 p.m. They were arrested and taken to the Central Ohio Youth Center.

A Union County deputy met with a Delaware County deputy to take custody of Bryan J. Kenneth-Drum, 33, of Delaware for an outstanding arrest warrant Sunday at 5:34 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 15000 block of Hillview Road for a dispute involving several family members Sunday at 6:58 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

