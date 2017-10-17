According to Marysville Police Department reports:

James Pipers, Jr., of Delaware, was arrested for obstructing official business Sunday at 3:45 a.m.

Marysville Police towed an abandoned vehicle from Wind Mil Drive Sunday at 9:52 a.m.

Bryan Byard, 55, of Grand Avenue, was arrested for having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence Sunday at 11:52 p.m.

A resident of Poplar Street was taken to Memorial Hospital after making threats of self-harm Monday at 12:27 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department and the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to U.S. 33 near the rest area to investigate an injury crash involving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze that drove off the road and into a ditch, before striking a tree and rolling over Monday at 6:36 a.m. One victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital Monday at 6:36 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 26000 block of Yearslay Road to investigate two bullet holes found on the side of a pole barn Monday at 9:44 a.m.

A deputy responded to the intersection of Route 161 and Cosgray Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2009 Honda Ridgeline that struck a 2008 Jeep Commander Monday at 11:26 a.m.

A deputy responded to U.S. 33 near Poling Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2016 Honda Fit that struck a deer Monday at 6:54 p.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 10000 block of Industrial Parkway to investigate the possible theft of scrap metal Monday at 11:43 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol report:

Troopers investigated an injury crash on Northwest Parkway and U.S. 33 Monday at 6:50 a.m. The crash involved a 2005 Pontiac Gran Prix driven by Linda Alderigi, 59, of West Mansfield, going west on Northwest Parkway turning left onto U.S. 33. Alderigi failed to yield and hit a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Belinda Melsop, 48, of East Liberty. The Cavalier was then forced into a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Calista Hill, 30, of Huntsville. All three sustained minor injuries. Alderigi was cited for failure to yield.

