According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of East Fourth Street reported domestic violence Monday at 3:33 p.m.

A resident of Wilderness Road reported a theft Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.

Marysville Police took a report of sexual imposition Wednesday at 8:48 a.m. According to Deputy Chief Tony Brooks, the incident involved an employee at a business who felt she was inappropriately touched by a customer. An investigation is ongoing.

A resident of North Maple Street was transported to Memorial Hospital for evaluation after attempts of self-harm Thursday at 2:11 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies were sent to a church in the 10000 block of U.S. 42 to check an abandoned Ford E-240 moving van Thursday at 8:52 a.m. After further investigation, the vehicle discovered to have been used in a theft in Columbus. The truck was turned over to officers from the Columbus Police Department.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 15000 block of Route 47 to investigate criminal mischief involving a mailbox Thursday at 2:24 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a home in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 for an unruly juvenile Thursday at 4:12 p.m.

A deputy responded to U.S. 33 near route 161 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2003 Toyota Camry that lost control, drove off the left side of the road and struck a median cable. The driver, Cole A. Schraitle, 22, of Ostrander, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

A deputy met with a Whitefall Police Officer to take custody of Ricky J. Cox, 30, of Galloway, for an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday at 7:42 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash in the 17000 block of Route 161 involving a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban that struck a deer Thursday at 7:57 p.m.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 for a person threatening self-harm Thursday at 11:28 p.m. The person was transported to Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

