A resident of Rainbow Dr. reported theft of a wallet while at a business on West Fifth Street at 3:44 p.m. Saturday.

Benjamin Jones, 28, of 925 W. Fifth St., was arrested for assault at 7:21 p.m. Sunday.

A resident of Watkins Glen Boulevard was transported to Memorial Hospital after making threats of self harm at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

A resident of Watkins Glen Boulevard reported telecommunication harassment at 9:33 a.m. Monday.

A theft was reported at a business on North Main Street at 12:16 p.m. Monday.

The Marysville Division of Police recovered a bicycle from East Fifth Street at 1:52 p.m. Monday.

A deputy responded to Route 347 near Route 31 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2005 Honda Accord that struck a deer Monday at 4:54 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a business in the 8600 block of Memorial Drive to investigate damage to a vehicle window Monday at 8:50 a.m.

A deputy went to a residence in the 8000 block of Axe Handle Road to take possession of a wallet that was found Monday at 9:04 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Liberty Township Fire Department, the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District, and the Bokescreek Fire Department responded to the 29000 block of January Road for a garage fire Monday at 9:22 a.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 13000 block of Sycamore Drive to investigate a utility meter that had been tampered with Monday at 10:23 a.m.

A deputy went to a residence in the 25000 block of Storms Road to investigate a telecommunications harassment complaint involving several family members Monday at 11:47 a.m.

Deputies went to a residence in the 18000 block of Route 347 to investigate a person threatening self-harm Monday at 12:49 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 14000 block of Woodhill Drive to investigate the theft of tools and a ladder from a vehicle Monday at 1:03 p.m.

A deputy and units from the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to the intersection of Route 37 and Bethlehem Claibourne Road to investigate an injury crash involving a 2009 Honda Civic that drove off the right side of the road, struck a traffic sign, drove into the ditch and then rolled onto its top Monday at 2:08 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 23000 block of Yearslay Road for an unruly juvenile Monday at 3:09 p.m.

A deputy went to the 14000 block of Weaver Road to take custody of an air soft gung that ws found in the ditch line Monday at 3:57 p.m.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 9000 block of Mission Drive for a fight between two brother Monday at 4:21 p.m.

A deputy and a Richwood Police Officer were sent to a residence on Graham Street in Richwood to investigate a domestic dispute between several family members Monday at 4:39 p.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 21000 block of Northwest Parkway to investigate unwanted text messages Monday at 5:16 p.m.

A Union County deputy met with a Logan County Deputy to take custody of Nicholas A. Washburn, 22, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Monday at 7:32 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 for a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend Monday at 8:45 p.m. After further investigation, Christopher E. Spradin, 35, of Marysville, was arrested for an outstanding warrant from the Dublin Police Department. He was turned over to a Dublin Police Officer.

