According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-vehicle injury crash on U.S. 33 this morning that left one man in critical condition.

Authorities said a 2004 Buick Rainier, driven by James Clyde, 42, of Columbus, was traveling south on U.S. 33 Thursday at 2:39 a.m. when Clyde veered off the right side of the road and hit a fence and tree before turning over in a ditch.

He was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital by Jerome Township EMS. Clyde was reportedly listed as being in critical condition this morning.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

According to Marysville Police Department reports:

An employee of a business on Chestnut Street reported disorderly conduct Tuesday at 12:54 p.m.

A resident of Valley Drive reported a theft Wednesday at 10:46 a.m.

A resident of Emmaus Road reported a theft Wednesday at 1:31 p.m.

An employee of a business on Colemans Crossing Boulevard reported a theft Wednesday at 4:22 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies were sent to a residence on West Magnetic Street in Magnetic Springs for a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend Wednesday at 5:24 a.m.

A Union County Deputy met with a Delaware County Deputy to take custody of Joshua D. Moore, 32, of Marion, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 11:31 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated a possible property damage crash on Route 347 near Route 31 involving a 2007 Dodge Ram that was forced off the road by an unknown vehicle Wednesday at 3:01 p.m.

A deputy went to the Clark County Jail to take custody of Robert O. Edwards, 57, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 3:42 p.m.

A Union County Deputy met with a Marion County Deputy to take custody of Amber L. Simpson, 26, of Marion, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 4:12 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated the theft of wedding rings that occurred at a business in the 24000 block of Honda Parkway Wednesday at 4:23 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 17000 block of Route 347 for a domestic dispute between two brothers Wednesday at 5:46 p.m.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 17000 block of Route 347 for a person striking a vehicle with a baseball bat Wednesday at 7:22 p.m. After further investigation, Mark A. Borham, 24, of Marysville, was arrested for menacing. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy met with a Columbus Police Officer to take custody of a juvenile male who was reported missing on Oct. 20. The juvenile was taken to the Central Ohio Youth Center.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments