According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

A woman was flown via MedFlight to Grant Medical Center after her car veered off the side of Delaware County Line Road, into a ditch and turned over. Madison Linn, 20, of Radnor, sustained serious injuries. Authorities said she’ll be charged with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

According to Marysville Police Department reports:

An assault was reported at Marysville High School Thursday involving two students. One student “struck, punched and kicked,” another, according to Deputy Chief Tony Brooks. He said the offending student will be charged with assault. The report does not list the extent of the victim’s injuries, or if he or she was transported for medical attention.

J. Maxwell Miller, 18, of Bear Swamp Road, was arrested for receiving stolen property Thursday at 5:51 p.m.

A resident of Northcrest Drive was taken to Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation Thursday at 8:46 p.m.

Marysville Police assisted Memorial Health executing a safety plan Friday at 12:16 a.m.

Shannon Czarnecki, 34, of West Sixth Street, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Friday at 9:09 a.m.

Joseph, Tackett, 42, of North Cherry Street, was arrested for theft from a business on Colemans Crossing Sunday at 1:20 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near U.S. 42, a deputy charged Branden M. Flowers, 30, of Columbus, with possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of marijuana Friday at 12:36 a.m.

A deputy responded to U.S. 33 near U.S. 42 for a property damage crash involving a 2003 Dodge Neon that struck a deer Friday at 1:41 .m.

A deputy responded to the intersection of U.S. 42 and Watkins Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2004 Honda Element that was struck from behind by a 2014 Freightliner semi Friday at 7:25 a.m. The driver of the Freightliner, Timothy A. Nelson, 589, of Grove City, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

A deputy investigated suspicious activity in the area of Lockhart Lane and MacNeil Drive involving a white van that pulled up next to a student walking to a bus stop and began taking pictures Friday at 9:44 a.m.

A deputy responded to the intersection of U.S. 42 and Harriott Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2002 Chevrolet Impala that was struck from behind by a 2012 Kenworth semi Friday at 12:16 p.m. The driver of the Kenworth, Anthony M. Hurtt, 19, of Croton, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

A deputy was sent to the 13000 block of route 4 to investigate a property damage crash involving an unknown vehicle that struck a mailbox and then left the scene Friday at 12:58 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to the 17000 block of Waldo Road for a field fire Friday at 3:37 p.m.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments