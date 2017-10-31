According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police recovered multiple bank cards and ID cards from a business on West Fifth Street Monday at 7:41 a.m.

A resident of Mount Victory reported theft of prescription medication from a vehicle while at a business on Colemans Crossing Saturday at 2:18 p.m.

A resident of West Sixth Street was taken to Memorial Hospital after an accidental discharge from a firearm Saturday at 8:47 p.m.

A resident of West Third Street reported an assault Sunday at 1:14 a.m.

Marysville Police assisted UCSO with a fight at a business on North Main Street Sunday 1:30 a.m.

Brian Jones, 44, of Raymond, was arrested for driving under the influence after a traffic stop on Grove Street and West Sixth Street Monday at 2:53 a.m.

Jennifer Williamson, 32, of Meadows Drive, was arrested for driving under the influence after a hit skip crash that occurred on East Fourth Street Monday at 2:58 p.m.

Francis Cline, 63, of Greenwood Boulevard, was arrested for theft from a business on West Fifth Street Monday at 6:50 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy met with a Sunbury Police Officer to take custody of Caseie S. Stidham, 32, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 1:23 a.m.

A deputy responded to U.S. 36 near Myers Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2008 Hyundai Elantra that struck a deer Saturday at 5:35 a.m.

A deputy investigated threatening text messages that were received at a business in the 8200 block of Industrial Parkway Saturday at 11:39 a.m.

A deputy responded to U.S. 33 near the rest area to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2015 Hyundai Accent that struck a deer Saturday at 6:48 p.m.

A deputy responded to Northwest Parkway near the on-ramp to U.S. 33 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata that was struck from behind by a 2001 Honda Civic Saturday at 7:36 p.m. The driver of the Honda, Jacob S. Arthur, 21, of Columbus, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

Deputies responded to a business on North Main Street in Marysville to assist the Marysville Police Department with a fight involving numerous people Sunday at 1:31 a.m. Deputies arrested Jonathan C. Mooney, 37, of Marysville, for persistent disorderly conduct. He was taken to Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

A deputy investigated an assault that occurred at a residence in the 24000 block of Route 739 involving an ex-boyfriend and an ex-girlfriend Sunday at 9:08 a.m.

Deputies went to a residence in the 22000 block of Herd McIlroy Road to investigate a domestic dispute between a husband and wife Sunday at 11:52 a.m.

Deputies and a Richwood Police Officer were sent to a residence in the 11000 block of Route 47 for domestic fight between a boyfriend and girlfriend Sunday at 11:57 a.m. after further investigation, Michael R. Chapman, 53, of Richwood, was arrested for domestic violence. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 14000 block of Route 161 to investigate a trespassing complaint Sunday at 2:10 p.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 8500 block of Route 736 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2001 Chrysler 300M that drove off the road and struck a mailbox Sunday at 3:38 p.m. The driver, Kenneth A. Burton, 46, of Plain City, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 14000 block of Route 161 to investigate a neighbor dispute Sunday at 3:42 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to Rotue 31 near Wheeler Green Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2017 Ford Focus that drove off the road and struck a guardrail Sunday at 4:31 p.m. The driver, Richard A. Bales, 49, of Ada, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 24000 block of Route 161 to investigate the possible theft of a license plate Sunday at 5:55 p.m.

A deputy responded to Route 31 near Harmon Patrick Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2003 Ford Taurus that struck a deer Sunday at 8:06 p.m.

A deputy responded to U.S. 33 near Scottslawn Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2009 Honda Civic that struck a deer Sunday at 9:41 p.m.

A deputy responded to the 23000 block of Route 739 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2008 Ford Escape that struck a deer Monday at 6:09 a.m.

A deputy responded to Maple Ridge Road near Route 245 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2016 Honda Accord that struck a deer Monday at 7:27 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a business in the 24000 block of Route 47 to investigate a dispute between a customer and the business owner Monday at 11:11 a.m.

A deputy met with a Marysville Police officer to take custody of Rebecca L. Stewart, 36, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Monday at 11:12 a.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to a property near U.S. 42 and Hickory Ridge Road to investigate a trespassing complaint Monday at 12:40 p.m.

A deputy responded to the intersection of Scottlawn road and Weaver Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2006 Ford Focus that struck a 2010 Acura Accord Monday at 2:41 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 20000 block of Route 739 to investigate the theft of money order Monday at 3:06 p.m.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on West Center Street in Milford Center to investigate a domestic dispute between an ex-husband and ex-wife Monday at 3:40 p.m. The parties were separated.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 7000 block of Brown Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2013 Buick Encore that struck a deer Monday at 4:17 p.m.

According Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

