According to Marysville Police Department reports:

An employee of a business on Colemans Crossing Boulevard reported a theft Wednesday at 8:47 a.m.

A juvenile was taken to Maryhaven for a mental health evaluation Wednesday at 1:33 p.m.

An employee of a business on Morey Drive reported a theft Wednesday at 5:03 p.m.

A resident of Rosewood Drive reported a dispute Thursday at 12:43 a.m.

Diana Sinclair, 43, of Rosewood Drive, was arrested for domestic violence Thursday at noon.

A resident of Benton Road reported damage to a vehicle Thursday at 3:47 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy investigated a property damage crash involving a mailbox that was damaged by an unknown vehicle in the 23000 block of Route 739 Thursday at 8:57 a.m.

Deputies were sent to a farm near the intersection of Darby Pottersburg Road and Allen Center road to investigate a trespassing complaint involving an all-terrain vehicle Thursday at 5:05 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a property in the 10000 block of Crottinger Road to investigate the theft of a utility trailer Thursday at 6:02 p.m.

Deputies assisted the Marysville Police Department with the recovery of a stolen purse that was taken from a business in Marysville Thursday at 9:13 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.