According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Milford Avenue reported theft of ID card and a social security card Thursday at 5:18 p.m.

A resident of Richwood reported theft of a purse while at a business on Colemans Crossing Thursday at 7:56 p.m.

Two juveniles were cited for theft from a business on Colemans Crossing Friday at 1:48 p.m.

A resident of West Sixth Street reported suspicious bank activity Friday at 5:42 p.m.

A resident of Poplar Street reported a theft Saturday at 11:50 a.m.

Marysville Police responded to a report of an individual breaking into cars in the area of East Eighth Street Sunday at 4:41 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred in the 21000 block of Collins Road involving a 2006 Pontiac Torrent that struck a deer 10:50 a.m.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 9000 block of Mojave Circle for a domestic dispute between a brother and sister Friday at 4:37 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to an injury crash on U.S. 42 at the U.S. 33 off-ramp involving a 2002 Toyota Sequia that was struck by a 2012 Ford Focus Friday at 8:21 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to a business in the 7600 block of Commerce Place for a possible drug overdose Saturday at 1:19 a.m.

Deputies were sent to the area of U.S. 42 and U.S. 33 to investigate damage to a truck Saturday at 7:50 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to U.S. 33 near Route 245 for a property damage crash involving a 2006 Volvo S-60 that lost control and struck a guardrail Saturday at 8:27 a.m. A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred at a business in the 8100-block of Business Way involving a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe that was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene Saturday at 10:32 a.m.

Deputies were sent to a home in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 for a person making threats of self-harm Saturday at 10:37 a.m. The person was taken to Memorial Hospital.

A deputy went to a residence on West Ninth Street in Marysville to arrest Gladys L. Butler, 26, of Marysville for an outstanding warrant Saturday at 10:52 a.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was dispatched to the 12000 block of Watkins Road to investigate damage to a farm field Saturday at 11:05 a.m.

A deputy met with a Marysville Police Officer to take custody of Ryan J. Arthur, 31, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 2:22 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy responded to Bear Swamp Road near Liberty West Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2004 Pontiac Vibe that lost control while driving in water on the roadway, struck a mailbox and came to rest in a ditch Saturday at 7:04 p.m.

A deputy responded to Inskeep Cratty Road north of Route 245 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2003 Honda CR-V that drove into high water and became submerged in a ditch Saturday at 9:54 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department and the Leesburg Township Fire Department responded to the intersection of Kaiser and Leeper Perkins Road for a possible injury crash involving a Ford Explorer that became submerged in high water 10:19 p.m.

A deputy and units from the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a possible injury crash in the 10000 block of Huber Hazen Road involving a 2009 Dodge Ram that struck a utility pole Saturday at 10:37 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Allen Township Fire Department and the Marysville Fire Department responded to Inskeep Cratty Road north of Route 245 to rescue the driver of a 2012 Honda Civic that became stranded in high water Saturday at 11:20 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on Route 739 near Johnson Road, a deputy charged Brian L. Dunn, 36, of Richwood, with possession of marijuana and driving under suspension Saturday at 5:09 a.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 13000 block of Leeper Perkins Road to investigate a dog bite Sunday at 7:22 a.m. The dog was taken to the Union county Humane Society.

While investigating a domestic dispute at a residence in the 11000 block of Route 736, a deputy arrested George F. Vance, 31, of Columbus for an outstanding warrant Sunday at 7:46 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy assisted a Richwood Police Officer with an assault investigation at a residence on Wood Street in Richwood Sunday at 8:18 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a property in the 15000 block of Fladt Road to investigate the theft of three firearms and a welder Sunday at 9:23 a.m.

While investigating a domestic dispute at a residence in the 21000 block of Route 245, deputies arrested William T. Cardin, 38, of Marysville, for an outstanding warrant from the Grove City Police Department Sunday at 3:32 p.m. He was turned over to a Grove City Police Officer.

A deputy met with a Columbus Police Officer to take custody of Tabetha J. Hannah, 21, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Sunday at 5:50 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

