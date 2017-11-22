According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Ryan Arthur, 31, of Westbrook Drive, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Union County Probation Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

A resident of Raymond was taken to Memorial Health after making threats of self-harm while at a business on Colemans Crossing Sunday at 12:14 a.m.

A resident of Kenny Lane reported a break into a garage Sunday at 4:37 p.m.

Marysville Police is investigating a report of inappropriate pictures being sent via text messages Sunday at 6:18 p.m.

A resident of Troy was taken to Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation Sunday at 10:50 p.m.

Marysville Police is investigating a threat made against a person in the 200 block of Chestnut Street 6:10 p.m.

A business on East Fifth Street reported a break in and theft Monday at 7:57 a.m.

Amber Lund, 24, of Delaware, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Madison County Monday at 9:36 a.m.

A juvenile of Milford Avenue was reported missing Monday at 6:03 p.m.

Theft of a cell phone was reported at a business on Allenby Drive Tuesday at 1:57 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy went to the Logan County Jail to take custody of Eric J. Pferman, 45, of Lakeview, for an outstanding arrest warrant Monday at 12:26 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies and units form the Jerome Township Fire Department, Pleasant Valley Fire District and the Marysville Fire department responded to a house fire in the 14000 block of Taylor Road Monday at 4:45 a.m.

While investigating a suspicious vehicle parked near the intersection of Dog Leg Road and Cradler Turner Road, a deputy arrested Gavin M. Norris, 19, of Marysville, for an outstanding warrant Monday at 8:13 a.m. He was taken to the Marysville Municipal Court.

A deputy went to the Delaware County Jail to take custody of Kenneth J. Horner III, 42, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Monday at 8:26 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to a residence in the 17000 block of Paver Barnes Road to arrest Ryan D. L. Sergent, 39, of Marysville, and Kelsey A. Hall, 26, of Marysville, for outstanding warrants Monday at 8:58 a.m. Both were taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to a residence in the 9100 block of Route 4 to investigate the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle Monday at 11:57 a.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 19000 block of Route 347 to investigate damage to a lawn Monday at 2:40 p.m.

A deputy responded to the 15000 block of Harmon Patrick Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2014 Ford F-150 that struck a deer Monday at 6:26 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 14000 block of Fels Boulevard for an unruly juvenile Monday at 8:59 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 21000 block of Titus Road to investigate a dispute between the home owner and a tow truck driver Monday at 10:11 p.m. The parties were separated.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

