According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy investigated a crash in the 27000 block of Route 31 involving a 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer that lost control crashing into a guardrail Wednesday at 1:52 a.m.

Deputies responded to West Park Street in Magnetic Springs for a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend Wednesday at 2:47 a.m.

A deputy investigated a crash in the 17000 block of West Darby Road involving a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette that struck a deer Wednesday at 5:37 a.m.

A deputy assisted Marysville Police with a dispute on Greenwood Boulevard Wednesday at 9:02 a.m. The Marysville Police Department handled the investigation Wednesday at 9:02 a.m.

A deputy investigated damage to a yard caused by a vehicle in the 11000 block of Crottinger Road Wednesday at 2:18 p.m.

A deputy met with a trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to take custody of Derick E. Long, 27, of Woodstock, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 5:27 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated a possible theft from a business in the 900 block of East Fifth Street in Marysville Wednesday at 5:41 p.m.

A deputy went to a business on Honda Parkway to investigate harassing messages being received over social media Wednesday at 5:46 p.m.

Deputies met with a Marion County Deputy to take custody of Brittney N. Lemaster, 27, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 7:33 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy assisted Plain City Police with a dispute in the 300 block of Jefferson Avenue Wednesday at 8:16 p.m. The Plain City Police Department handled the investigation.

A deputy went to a residence in the 15000 block of Fish Road to investigate threatening text messges being received Thursday at 12:59 p.m.

Deputies went to the 17000 block of Route 47 for a male who was threatening suicide Thursday at 1:30 a.m.

A deputy investigated a crash in the 21000 block of Westlake Lee Road involving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer that struck a deer Thursday at 4:40 a.m.

Deputies responded to a residence on West Magnetic Street in Magnetic Springs for a possible domestic dispute Thursday at 5:58 p.m.

A deputy met with an Adult Probation Officer and took custody of Nicholas J. Monnin, 27, of Marysville, for a probation violation Thursday at 9:09 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated possible telecommunications harassment in the 20000 block of Peoria Loop Road Thursday at 6:48 p.m.

A deputy went to the 19000 block of Johnson Road to investigate a crash involving a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that struck a deer Thursday at 10:01 p.m.

Deputies assisted the Marysville Police Department by responding to a fight in the 100 block of North Main Street Thursday at 10:39 p.m. The Marysville Police Department handled the investigation.

A deputy met with an officer form the Delaware City Police Department to take custody of Benjamin N. Cook, 39, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday at 10:45 p.m.

According to Marysville Police Department reports:

City offices are closed today in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. An updated police beat will be in a future edition of the Journal-Tribune.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

