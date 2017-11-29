According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of White Oak Court reported fraudulent charges on a bank account Monday at 9:15 a.m.

A resident of Buerger Street reported property damage Monday at 12:34 p.m.

Suspicious conditions were reported at a residence on Bobtail Lane Sunday at 10:22 p.m.

A dispute was reported at a business on West Fifth Street Monday at 3:29 p.m.

A resident of Buerger Street reported theft from a motor vehicle Monday at 4:55 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 13000 block of U.S. 36 for a domestic dispute between a husband and wife Tuesday at 1:08 a.m.

A deputy responded to the intersection of Route 245 and Poling Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado that struck a deer Tuesday at 6:20 a.m.

Deputies investigated an aggressive dog that injured a neighbor’s dog in the 12000 block of Black Road Tuesday at 4:56 p.m.

Deputies went to a residence in the 28000 block of Route 739 to investigate threatening statements form a neighbor Tuesday at 5 p.m.

A deputy responded to the 13000 block of Weaver Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2006 Buick Lucerne that struck a deer Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.

A deputy responded to the intersection of Johnson Road and Darby Pottersburg Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2007 Freightliner semi that struck a deer Tuesday at 6:14 p.m.

Deputies and units form the Marysville Fire Department responded to the 15000 block of U.S. 36 for a property damage crash involving a 1998 Pontiac Grand Am that lost control and drove into a ditch Tuesday at 7 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no further injury crash or arrest reports for today.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.