According to Marysville Police Department reports:

An employee of a business on Colemans Boulevard reported a theft Nov. 8 at 9:50 p.m.

A resident of Scott’s Farms Boulevard reported domestic violence Tuesday at 11:45 p.m.

A resident of South Walnut Street was taken to Memorial Hospital for evaluation after threats of self-harm Thursday at 2:59 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to the 15000 block of Route 739 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2009 Dodge Journey that struck deer Wednesday at 12:47 a.m.

A deputy responded to Watkins Road near Fels Boulevard to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2009 Ford F-150 that struck a deer Wednesday at 4:12 a.m.

A deputy responded to Stokes Road near West Darby Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2013 GMC Sierra that struck a deer Wednesday at 5:50 a.m.

A deputy was dispatched to the 23000 block of North Darby Coe Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado that struck a piece of concrete in a field Wednesday at 10:59 a.m.

A deputy was sent to the 19000 block of Whitestone Road to investigate damage to multiple mailboxes Wednesday at 11:23 a.m.

A deputy arrested Philip Slamons, 49, of Marysville, for an outstanding warrant when he turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office Wednesday at 12:28 p.m.

A deputy assisted units from the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District with a field fire in the 16000 block of Route 739 Wednesday at 12:33 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a business in the 8000 block of Corporate Boulevard for a domestic dispute between a husband and wife Wednesday at 2:45 p.m.

A deputy assisted the Marysville Police Department in the 23000 block of Route 4 with the arrest of a theft suspect Wednesday at 8:08 p.m. The Marysville Police Department handled the investigation.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

