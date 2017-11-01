According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police responded to a mental health complaint from Maryhaven Monday at 11:22 a.m.

Marysville Police was advised of an incident between juveniles on a school bus Monday at 5:56 p.m.

Marysville Police responded to a dispute complaint on Damos Way Tuesday at 12:29 a.m.

Marysville Police responded to a subject who was threatening self-harm Tuesday at 4:18 a.m.

Marysville Police responded to a business on Colemans Crossing Boulevard in reference to an attempted scam Tuesday at 5:03 p.m.

Rebecca Lou Stewart, 36, of Gahanna, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Sheriff’s Office at an unspecified time this morning.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy went to the 23000 block of Route 245 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 1996 Dodge Ram that struck a 2006 Ford F150 Tuesday at 7:10 a.m. Ronald S. Coe, 51, of Marysville, was issued a citation for improper passing.

A deputy went to the area of route 38 and Rausch Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2013 Ford Edge that struck a deer Tuesday at 7:11 a.m.

A deputy met with individuals in the 12000 block of Mulvane Road to investigate a theft of a cell phone Tuesday at 8:49 a.m.

Deputies went to the area of Route 37 and Route 4 to investigate a dispute between a male and female Tuesday at 11:54 a.m.

Deputies went to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 to investigate phone harassment and possible fraud Tuesday at 3:23 p.m.

Deputies went to the area of Post Road and U.S. 33 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2015 Ford F150, a 2016 Honda Civic, and an unknown third vehicle Tuesday at 7:43 p.m.

Deputies, along with the Marysville Fire Department and the Marysville Police Department, went to the area of Route 4 and Scott Farms Boulevard to investigate an injury crash involving two vehicles Tuesday at 8:40 p.m. Marysville Police Department handled the report.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol could not be reached by press time.

