According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Restoration Drive reported a theft Wednesday at 7:07 a.m.

Marysville Police responded to Damos Way for a well-being check following threats of self-harm Wednesday at 8:39 a.m.

A resident of Lakeside Circle reported theft Wednesday at 9:43 a.m.

A resident of Lakeside Circle reported suspicious conditions Wednesday at 9:20 a.m.

A resident of Lakeside Circle reported theft from a motor vehicle Wednesday at 9:17 a.m.

A resident of Restoration Drive reported theft from a motor vehicle Wednesday at 9:43 a.m.

A resident of Damascus road reported theft from a motor vehicle Wednesday at 9:58 a.m.

Marysville High School reported disorderly conduct Wednesday at 10:45 a.m.

Marysville High School reported a dispute Wednesday at 3:31 p.m.

An employees of a business on Colemans Crossing Boulevard reported a theft Wednesday at 4:33 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to U.S. 33 near Beecher Gamble Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2001 Honda Accord that struck a deer Wednesday at 12:50 a.m.

Deputies went to a residence in the 17000 block of Paver Barnes Road to arrest Ryan D. L. Sergeant, 39, and Kelsey A. Hall, 26, both of Marysville, for outstanding arrest warrants Wednesday at 6:12 a.m. They were taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated a vehicle break-in that occurred at a residence in the 10000 block of Corona Lane Wednesday at 8:19 a.m.

A deputy assisted the Plain City Police Department at a residence in the 400 block of West Main Street with a person threatening self-harm Wednesday at 8:29 a.m.

A deputy responded to Broadway Road north of Wheeler Green Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 1993 Chevrolet truck that struck a deer Wednesday at 8:39 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 23000 block of Shirk Avenue for an attempted suicide Wednesday at 1:07 a.m. The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital.

A deputy went to the Multi-County Jail in Marion to take custody of Matthew R. McCormack, 19, of Marion, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 3:28 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 9000 block of Unionville Road to investigate threatening phone calls Wednesday at 4:51 p.m.

A deputy went to the Allen County Jail to take custody of Melissa R. Hatcher, 35, of Lima, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 6:19 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy responded to the 17000 block of Waldo Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2003 BMW M5 that struck a deer Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to the intersection of Watkins California Road and Derio Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2015 Nissan Altima that lost control, drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole Wednesday at 7:55 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence on May Street in Magnetic Springs for a domestic dispute between a husband and wife Wednesday at 9:01 p.m.

Deputies responded to a home in the 21000 block of Peoria Loop Road for a fight involving several neighbors Wednesday at 9:19 p.m. The parties were separated.

According Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.