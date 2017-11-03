According to Marysville Police Department reports:

An employee of a business on Milford Avenue reported a theft Wednesday at 4:43 p.m.

A resident of Collins Avenue reported someone broke into a garage Wednesday at 5:51 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered a set of keys from the area of West Seventh Street Wednesday at 7:06 p.m.

An employee of a business on London Avenue reported a theft Thursday at 9:20 a.m.

An employee of a business on West Fifth Street reported a dispute Thursday at 8:47 a.m.

A resident of Route 4 reported damage to a residence Thursday at 4:52 p.m.

A resident of Ostrander reported a theft that occurred in the City of Marysville Thursday at 5:51 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to a property damage crash in the 19000 block of Northwest Parkway involving a 2015 Ford Taurus that struck a deer Thursday at 2:06 a.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence on West Magnetic Street in Magnetic Springs for a domestic dispute between a husband and wife Thursday at 6:32 p.m. The parties were separated.

A deputy responded to the intersection of Jerome Road and Brock Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz S550 that struck the back of a 2007 Honda Civic Thursday at 7:50 a.m.

A deputy dispatched to a residence in the 30000 block of LeMasters Road to investigate the theft of a television Thursday at 3:28 p.m.

A deputy responded to the intersection of U.S. 33 and U.S. 42 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country that struck the back of a 2016 Honda Accord Thursday at 4:31 p.m.

A deputy went to the Delaware County Jail to take custody of Daniel N. Allen, 27, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday at 5:07 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 15000 block of Hawn Road to resolve a neighbor dispute Thursday at 5:58 p.m.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Robert T. Crosier, 30, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday at 6:34 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 18000 block of Richwood Miller Road for a domestic dispute between a mother and daughter Thursday at 7:07 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol could not be reached by press time.

