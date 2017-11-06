According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A juvenile was cited for curfew violation Thursday at 23:55 p.m.

Maryville Police assisted the Marysville Fire Department with a medical emergency Friday at 1:55 a.m.

Marysville Police assisted the Marysville Fire Department with a vehicle fire Friday at 2:34 a.m.

From 6:26 a.m. to 10:5 a.m. Friday, residents on Damos Way, Chariot Way, Bridle Drive, Arabian Circle and Milstone Drive reported thefts from vehicles.

Paperwork was found at a residence on Milridge Drive. The Marysville Police Department has returned the property to the owner Friday at 12:12 p.m.

A resident of Meadows Drive reported receiving unwanted and threatening text messages Friday at 1:58 p.m.

A juvenile was taken to COYC for a probation violation Friday at 4:06 p.m.

Victoria Wolfe, 18, and Shannon Bollack, 41, both of Kenny Lane, were cited for disorderly conduct Saturday at 4:16 a.m.

A resident of West Third Street was taken to Memorial Health for an evaluation Saturday at 4:49 a.m.

A resident of Fairway Drive reported a juvenile had left the residence without permission Sunday at 2:29 a.m.

Zachary Russell, 21, of Ney, was cited for driving without an operator’s license Saturday at 11:45 a.m.

A juvenile of Cypress Drive was cited with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, underage consumption of alcohol and curfew violation Sunday at 6:11 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Christopher R. Lambers, 24, of Marion, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia at a traffic stop at 2:24 a.m. Friday.

A trespassing at a home on Ketch Road was investigated at 9:16 a.m. Friday.

Tyler R. Buckler, 28, of Grove City, and Chaunte L. Craig, 36, of Columbus, were taken from Fairfield County Jail and transported to Tri-County Regional Jail for outstanding warrants at 10:02 a.m. Friday.

A deputy investigated an injury crash involving a 2009 Honda Odyssey and a 2013 Isuzu truck at the intersection of Martin Welch Road and Route 31 at 10:44 a.m. Friday.

Deputies assisted officers from the Dublin Police Department with a missing person search near Hyland Croy Road and Brock Road at 11:49 a.m. Friday.

A custody dispute was resolved at a residence near Boundary Road at 1:42 p.m. Friday.

A deputy resolves a custody dispute at a residence near Sandusky Road at 4:56 p.m. Friday.

A child custody dispute was resolved at a residence near Springdale Road at 5:06 p.m. Friday.

A crash near Industrial Parkway and Scottslawn Road involved a 2001 Ford F-350 that struck a deer was investigated at 7:09 p.m. Friday.

A dispute between an ex-husband and wife at a residence near Corona Lane at 7:26 p.m. Friday.

Eric M. White, 37, of Marysville, was arrested for domestic violence after deputies resolved a domestic argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend at a residence near Weaver Road at 7:56 p.m. Friday. White was taken to Tri-County Regional Jail.

A 45-year-old male was pronounced dead at a home near Route 47 due to a possible overdose at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

