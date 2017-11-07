According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A business on Columbus Avenue reported theft from a motor vehicle Saturday at 11:52 a.m.

A juvenile of Shetland Street was arrested for domestic violence Tuesday at 2:54 p.m.

Kaneasha Dotson, 26, of Crestline, was cited for driving under suspension Sunday at 6:09 p.m.

Setimo Signoracci, 21, of Westlake Lee Road, was arrested for aggravated menacing, disorderly conduct and assault Saturday at 4:35 a.m.

A juvenile of Deer Crossing Drive was cited for driving without an operator’s license Monday at 4:17 p.m.

Todd Goodrich, 20, of Indiana, was cited for driving under suspension Monday at 1:36 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy went to the Knox County Jail to take custody of Jason M. Fawcett, 42, of Howard, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 7:20 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-Coutny Regional Jail.

Deputies and units from the Union County Fire Department responded to the 9800 block of Route 38 for an injury crash involving a 2004 Honda Odyssey that lost control, drove into a ditch and rolled over Saturday at 2:39 p.m.

A deputy went to the 28000 block of Route 37 to investigate a property damage crash involving an unknown vehicle that struck a mailbox then left the scene Saturday at 5:44 p.m.

A deputy assisted officers from the Plain City Police Department with a domestic violence incident on West South Street in Plain City Saturday at 6:25 p.m.

A deputy assisted a Plain City Police Officer with a property damage crash at the intersection of West Main Street and U.S. 42 in Plain City Saturday at 7:23 p.m.

A Union County Deputy met with a Hardin County Deputy to take custody of Natasha L. Seitz, 29, of Kenton, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 8:36 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was dispatched to the 9000 block of Route 736 to investigate a missing juvenile Saturday at 9:11 p.m. The juvenile later returned home.

As a result of a traffic stop on Mill Creek Drive at U.S. 36, a deputy charged Joshua A. Voss, 21, of Orient, with possession of marijuana Sunday at 1:18 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to a home in the 23000 blokc of Rapp Dean Road for an overdose Sunday at 4:31 a.m. The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 26000 block of Claibourne Road to investigate harassing phone calls Sunday at 1:43 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District and the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to the intersection of Osbourne Road and Miller Road for an injury crash involving a 1999 Ford F-150 that was struck by a 2011 Hyundai Elantra Sunday at 4:14 p.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred in the roundabout at Eiterman Road and Route 161 involving a 2010 Toyota Rav4 and a 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sunday at 5:37 p.m.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 18000 block of Richwood Miller Road for a domestic dispute between a grandmother and granddaughter Sunday at 9:40 p.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred in the 12000 block of U.S. 36 involving an unknown vehicle that drove off the road and struck a fence and then left the scene Monday at 12:41 a.m.

A deputy and units form the Leesburg Township Fire Department responded to the 14000 block of Harmon Patrick Road for an electrical transformer fire Monday at 7:04 a.m.

A deputy investigated the theft of an insulation pump form a business in the 14000 block of U.S. 42 Monday at 7:24 a.m.

Deputies and units form the North Union County Fire and EMS District responded to a residence in the 14000 block of Miller Road for a suicide attempt Monday at 8:10 a.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a property in the 25000 block of Route 4 to investigate the theft of a landscape trailer Monday at 9:01 a.m.

Deputies and units form the Marysville Fire Department responded to a residence in the 13000 block of Weaver Road for a suicide attempt Monday at 11:44 a.m.

A deputy investigated harassing phone calls and text messages that were received at a home in the 23000 block of Patrick Brush Run Road Monday at 11:45 a.m.

A deputy went to a business on South Mill Street in Milford Center to investigate the theft of service involving a dumpster Monday at 12:36 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a property in the 21000 block of Route 245 to investigate a loose dog that had killed a chicken Monday at 4:01 p.m. Danny D. Clayton, 56, of Marysville, was charged with failure to confine a dog.

A deputy responded to U.S. 33 west of Route 161 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2017 Freightliner truck that struck a 2013 Honda Accord Monday at 4:52 p.m.

A deputy responded to the intersection of Powder Lick Road at Fawley Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata that struck a deer Monday at 5:56 p.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred on U.S. 42 near New California Drive involving a 2008 Dodge Sprinter that struck a deer Monday at 6:14 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

