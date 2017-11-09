According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Jessica Gowin, 35, of Fox Fire Drive, was cited for disorderly conduct Saturday at 8:20 p.m.

A resident of Patricia Drive reported damage to a vehicle Monday at 9:10 a.m.

Todd Goodrich, 20, of Indiana, was cited for driving under suspension Monday at 1:39 p.m.

An employee of a business on West Fifth Street reported suspicious conditions Monday at 8:43 p.m.

A resident of Dover County Line Road reported an assault that occurred in the city Tuesday at 2:43 a.m.

Marysville Police recovered a set of car keys from the area of County Home Road Tuesday at 2:21 p.m.

Katherine Monnin, 27, of West Third Street, was arrested for an outstanding warrant through Union County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday at 8:21 p.m.

Jamie Sheppard, 34, of Bellefontaine, was cited for driving under suspension Wednesday at 12:09 a.m.

A resident of Poplar Street was taken to Memorial Hospital for evaluation after threats of self-harm Wednesday at 5:08 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy investigated the theft of two chainsaws from a farm in the 13000 block of Route 4 Wednesday at 9:07 a.m.

A deputy went to the 21000 block of Boord Road to investigate a nuisance dog complaint Wednesday at 9:07 a.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash in the 15000 block of County Home Road involving a vehicle that struck a mailbox and left the scene Wednesday at 9:10 a.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash involving an unknown vehicle that struck a utility pole in the 20000 block of Springdale Road and then left the scene Wednesday at 12:03 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a business in the 24000 block of Honda Parkway to investigate the possible theft of a semi-trailer Wednesday at 12:08 p.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a business in the 7800 block of Corporate Boulevard to investigate fraudulent checks that were cashed Wednesday at 2:43 p.m.

A deputy responded to the 30000 block of Route 31 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe that struck a deer Wednesday at 4:33 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 20000 block of Evans Road for an unruly juvenile Wednesday at 6:23 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on Raymond Road, a deputy found a juvenile in possession of drug paraphernalia Wednesday at 7:21 p.m.

A deputy and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to an injury crash on U.S. 33 near U.S. 42 involving a 2010 Honda Civic Wednesday at 11:18 p.m.

Deputies and officers from the Marysville Police Department were dispatched to a possible fight at a residence in the 19000 block of Northwest Parkway Wednesday at 11:24 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

