According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police recovered Spider security webbing at a business on Colemans Crossing Thursday at 10:28 a.m.

A business on North Maple Street reported criminal damaging and theft to a storage unit Thursday at 11:16 a.m.

A business on Colemans Crossing reported counterfeit bills Thursday at 2:07 p.m.

A juvenile was injured at a daycare on Damascus Road Thursday at 9:50 p.m. Authorities said it’s still unknown whether the injury was the result of abuse or an accident.

A resident of Hemlock Drive reported domestic violence Friday at 11:49 p.m.

A resident of La Costa Drive reported theft of vehicle license plates Friday at 11:53 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered a space heater from Grove Street Friday at 3:24 p.m.

Lawrence Zumbrum, 35, of West Fifth Street was arrested for receiving stolen property Friday at 7:39 p.m.

Cole Duncan, 18, of Urbana was cited for possession of marijuana Thursday at 10:15 p.m.

Michael Vermillion, 60, of Birch Drive, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Thursday at 11:04 p.m.

Harold Hewitt, 41, of London Avenue, was cited for disorderly conduct Friday at 5:24 a.m.

Griffin Dempsey, 37, of Hemlock, was arrested for domestic violence, disrupting public service and violation of a protection order Friday at 10:07 a.m.

A resident of Collins Avenue reported animal abuse Friday at 3:32 p.m. Police received reports of a malnourished cat. When officers arrived, they found the cat had food and water. The owner said the cat was sick.

A business on Milford Avenue reported storage units were broken into Friday at 7:42 p.m.

Gary Robinson, 60, of Rosewood Drive, was arrested for having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence Saturday at 3:12 p.m.

Scott Anderson, 40, of U.S. 36, was cited for driving under suspension Saturday at 5:29 a.m.

Ubaldo Facio, 26, of Marion, was cited for driving without an operator’s license Saturday at 5:34 a.m.

Chase Pfolsgrof, 28, of South Maple Street, was arrested for driving under the influence Saturday at 5:45 a.m.

A resident of Sassafras Court reported theft of prescription medication Saturday at 9:24 a.m.

A resident of Allenby Drive reported an internet scam Saturday at 11:05 a.m.

Marysville Police investigated a reported threatened suicide on Van Kirk Drive Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Cody Taylor, 31, of Centerburg, was arrested for theft from a business on Colemans Crossing Sunday at 7:48 p.m.

A juvenile of Mulberry Court was arrested for domestic violence Sunday at 10:03 p.m.

Otis Ratliff, 31, of Kentucky Circle, was arrested for domestic violence Sunday at 12:22 p.m.

A business on East Fifth Street reported theft of a metal food rack Sunday at 2:01 p.m.

Kelli Jo Summers, 35, of Delaware, was arrested for theft from a business on Colemans Crossing Sunday at 5:56 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy investigated a property damage crash on U.S. 33 near Holycross Epps Road involving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze that struck a deer Friday at 1:06 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a business in the 24000 block of Honda Parkway to resolve a dispute over a vehicle key Friday at 2:11 a.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash in the 22000 block of Route 245 involving a 2005 Ford F-150 that struck a deer Friday at 5:10 a.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash in that 13000 block of Corona Lane to investigate the theft of items from a vehicle Friday at 8:57 a.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on Route 37 at Rotue 347, a deputy arrested Casey M. Taylor, 20, of North Lewisburg, for an outstanding warrant from the Kenton Police Department Friday at 10:01 a.m. She was also charged with driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She was taken to Hardin County.

Deputies went to a residence on West Ninth Street in Marysville to arrest Megan M. May, 25, of Richwood, for an outstanding warrant Friday at 7:50 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy met with an Ada Police Officer to take custody of Douglas A. Gallaspie, 36, of Van Wert, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 11:08 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy assisted the Richwood Police Department with a fight at a business on West Blagrove Street in Richwood Saturday at 12:05 a.m.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 10000 block of Bayberry Way to investigate damage to a window Saturday at 1:55 a.m.

A deputy met with an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper to take custody of Woodrow W. Moore, 37, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 1:20 p.m. He was taken to the Sheriff’s Office and released after posting bail.

Deputies assisted the Marysville Police Department in the area of Industrial Parkway and Adelsberger Road with a search for suspects from a vehicle pursuit Saturday at 5:14 p.m. The Marysville Police Department handled the investigation.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 25000 block of Storms Road for two unruly juveniles Saturday at 5:54 p.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred near the intersection of Harriott Road and U.S. 42 involving a 2008 Toyota Corolla that struck deer Saturday at 7:43 p.m.

A deputy went to he Delaware County Jail to take custody of Andrew D. Thompson, 27, of Waterford, Michigan, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 11:14 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

As a result of a traffic stop on Fladt Road near Industrial Parkway, a deputy arrested Michael P. McHenry, 47, of Marysville, for operating a vehicle while under the influence and possession of marijuana Sunday at 2:37 a.m. He was taken to the Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was sent to a home in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 to resolve a custody dispute Sunday at 1 p.m.

A deputy and units from the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to the intersection of Boundary Road and Winnemac Road for an injury crash involving a 2017 Jeep Compass that struck a deer Sunday at 4:34 p.m.

Deputies went to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 to arrest Daniel R. Slane, 42, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Sunday at 5:33 p.m. He was taken to the Marysville Police Department and released after posting bond.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred on Route 31 near Brown School Road involving a 2011 Honda Civic that struck a deer Sunday at 7:11 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested three men Saturday morning for OVI on U.S. 33. Tyler Howard, 21, of Cairo, Ohio, was arrested at 3:44 a.m.; Martin Cahill, 33, of Delaware was arrested at 3:46 a.m.; and Antonio Nicolas, 23, of Marysville, at 4:08 a.m. All were arrested for OVI and driving out of marked lanes.

