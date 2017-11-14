According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police responded to a report of suspicious conditions at a residence on West Fifth Street Saturday at 5:01 p.m.

Shawn Fabiny, 19, of West Eighth Street was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Monday at 6:05 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred in the 12000 block of Watkins Road involving a 1999 Ford F-450 truck that struck a deer Monday at 1:57 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Allen Township Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to Route 245 near Middleburg Plain City Road for an injury crash involving a 2003 Honda Accord Monday at 5:25 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a business in that 7400 block of Montgomery Drive to investigate damage to the window of a 2014 Chevrolet van Monday at 7:49 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence under construction in the 7200 block of Lilac Drive to investigate the theft of a furnace Monday at 9:59 a.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 21000 block of Raymond Road to resolve a neighbor dispute Monday at 2:19 p.m.

Deputies went to a residence on Greenfield Drive in Milford Center to resolve a dispute between home owner and a contractor Monday at 3:59 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 19000 block of Route 245 to investigate threatening text messages that were received Monday at 5:08 p.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred on Route 47 near Wood Road involving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu that struck a deer Monday at 5:47 p.m.

Deputies went to a residence in the 11000 block of Converse Road to arrest Reuben H. Stutzman, 50, of Plain City, for an outstanding warrant Monday at 7:03 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to the 28000 block of McMahon Road to investigate an injury crash involving a 1996 Honda Accord that lost control and drove into a yard Monday at 9:50 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Bron Millington, 29, of North Lewisburg, and a six-year-old passenger were both taken to Memorial Hospital for minor injuries after Millington claims he blacked out, drove left off the left side of the Route 245 near Middleburg-Plain City Road and hit a tree at about 5:25 a.m. Monday.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.