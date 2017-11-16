According to Marysville Police Department reports:

An employee of a business on West Fifth Street reported suspicious conditions Tuesday at 4:56 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy went to the Clark County Jail to take custody of Brandon M. Suzman, 26, of Dayton, for an outstanding warrant Wednesday at 1:52 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred on Middleburg-Plain City Road near Streng Road involving a 2016 Honda CR-V that struck a deer Wednesday at 3:11 a.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred in the 26000 block of Route 739 involving a 1999 Ford-350 and a 2005 Peterbilt semi Wednesday at 1:43 p.m.

A deputy was sent to the Union County Common Pleas Court to take custody of Steffanie D. Reiss, 35, of Marysville, for a probation violation Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy responded to Route 4 near Route 37 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2000 Jeep Cherokee that struck a deer Wednesday at 8:02 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.