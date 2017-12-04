According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of East Fifth Street reported a theft Wednesday at 9:09 a.m.

A resident of Woodcrest Drive reported damage to a shed Thursday at 5:38 a.m.

A resident of Allenby Drive was taken to Memorial Hospital for evaluation after threats of self-harm Thursday at 1:08 p.m.

A resident of Magnetic Springs reported a theft Thursday at 2:18 p.m.

A juvenile was found unattended in the area of Meadows Drive Friday at 11:04 a.m.

Marysville Police recovered a wallet form the area of Main Street and Eighth Street Friday at 3:23 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered a debit card Friday at 6:22 p.m. It has been returned to the owner.

James Ford, 23, of Cottonwood Drive, was cited for driving under suspension Friday at 7:56 p.m.

A juvenile of Woodcrest Drive was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia Friday at 9:21 p.m.

Brian Watson, 37, of Columbus, was cited for driving under suspension Saturday at 5:23 a.m.

Anthony Redding, 48, of Cypress Drive, was arrested for disorderly conduct Saturday at 4:40 a.m.

A resident of Creekview Drive was taken to Memorial Hospital after making threats of self-harm Saturday at 6:16 p.m.

Suzanne Carson, 47, of Woodcrest Drive, was arrested for driving under the influence Saturday at 11:17 p.m.

A resident of Kentucky Circle reported a protection order violation Sunday at 8:41 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to Route 47 near Zook Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2006 Honda Accord that struck a deer Friday at 3:42 a.m.

A deputy responded to the 22000 block of Route 4 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier that struck the back of a Honda Accord Friday at 7:12 a.m. The driver of the Chevrolet, Ashley A. James, 24, fo Richwood, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assure clear distance ahead.

A deputy responded to the 17000 block of Cradler Turner Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2013 Ford Festiva that drove off the left side of the road and struck a mailbox Friday at 7:44 a.m. The driver, Caleb W. Biddinger, 18, of Marysville, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 7000 block of Currier Road to investigate a property damage crash involving an unknown vehicle that drove through a yard and then left he scene Friday at 9:05 a.m.

A deputy went to the Multi-County Jail in Marion to take custody of Jonathan C. Felixiano, 23, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 1:12 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Levi M. Phillips, 21, of Galloway, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 3:16 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to a business in the 24000 block of Honda Parkway to investigate an assault involving two employees Friday at 4:03 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 15000 block of Springdale Road to resolve a child custody dispute Friday at 4:51 p.m.

A deputy assisted the Union County Wildlife Officer with a hunting complaint near the intersection of Mitchell Dewitt road and Converse Road Friday at 5:04 p.m.

A deputy investigate a trespassing complaint at a residence in the 12000 block of Watkins Road Friday at 5:13 p.m.

A Union County Deputy met with a Logan County Deputy to take custody of Jessica R. Robinson, 27, of Springfield, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 6:14 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 23000 block of Sandusky Road to resolve a child custody dispute Friday at 6:41 p.m. After further investigation, William E. Miller, 34, of London, was charged with criminal damaging.

A deputy met with a resident from the 21000 block of Bear Swamp Road to investigate threatening messages posted on social media website Friday at 8:29 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to a residence in the 14000 block of Pleasant Ridge Drive for an 84-year-old male who was found dead 9:48 p.m. The Union County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

A deputy met with a Columbus Police officer to take custody of Robert Dawson, Jr., 20, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 4:20 a.m.

A deputy went to the Multi-County Jail in Marion to take custody of Preston C. Harrington, 31, of Prospect, and Dustin M. Decker, 27, of Richwood, for outstanding arrest warrants Saturday at 5:04 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a home in the 22000 block of Herd McIlroy Road to resolve an unruly juvenile complaint Saturday at 10:36 a.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a property in the 20000 block of Raymond Road to investigate the theft of several trailers, a camper, a jet ski, firewood, tires and a 1986 Volkswagen Jetta Saturday at 10:49 a.m.

Deputies investigated a possible property damage crash at the intersection of Route 4 and Wolford Maskill Road involving a 1998 Dodge Ram that drove off the road after losing a tire Saturday at 12:41 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a property in the 14000 block of Graham Jones Road to investigate a trespassing complaint Saturday at 12:57 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 for a person threatening self harm Saturday at 2:50 p.m. The person was taken to Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

A deputy responded to the 21000 block of Northwest Parkway to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2011 Subaru Impreza that struck a deer Saturday at 11:27 p.m.

A Union County Deputy met with a Madison County Deputy to take custody of Michael E. Holden, 31, of Plain City for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 11:30 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies responded to the area of Ryan Parkway and Hyland Croy Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder that intentionally struck a 2016 Kia Optima after the occupants were involved in an altercation at a business on Ryan Parkway Saturday at 11:55 p.m. The incident remains sunder investigation.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

