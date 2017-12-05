According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Samantha Jones, 20, of Pleasant Ridge Drive, was cited for driving under suspension Thursday at 3:15 a.m.

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the area of U.S. 33 and U.S. 36 Sunday at 9:21 a.m.

A business on South Oak Street reported an attempted break in Sunday at 9:52 a.m.

Amber Adelsberger, 21, of Bay Laurel Drive was arrested for domestic violence Sunday at 12:49 p.m.

A resident of Kenny Lane reported theft from a garage Sunday at 5:06 p.m.

A business on Columbus Avenue reported receiving bad checks Monday at 3:42 p.m.

A juvenile of Timber Lane has been reported as a runaway Monday at 8:58 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to the 23000 block of Route 4 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe that struck a deer Monday at 5:02 a.m.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Ashley N. Jett, 34, of Galloway, for an outstanding arrest warrant Monday at 11:37 a.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies investigated a domestic dispute that occurred at a residence in the 12000 block of Black Road between a husband and wife Monday at 12:33 p.m.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 20000 block of Coleman Brake Road to investigate a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend Monday at 12:52 p.m. The parties were separated.

A deputy was sent to a home in the 13000 block of Watkins Road to investigate a possible scam involving a social media website Monday at 4:35 p.m.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Route 31 and Cotton Slash Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2009 Freightliner semi that struck the back a 2003 Ford F-350 that was pulling a dump trailer Monday at 6:38 p.m. The driver of the Freightliner, John B. Collins, 55, of Wapakoneta, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assure clear distance ahead.

A deputy responded to the 8700 block of U.S. 42 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer that struck a deer Monday at 7:13 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

