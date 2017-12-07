According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Kelli Johnson, 32, of Indiana, was cited for drug abuse Wednesday at 10:19 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy investigated a crash on Route 161 at U.S. 33 involving a 2005 Toyota Prius that struck a 2013 Honda Accord Wednesday at 6:41 a.m.

A deputy went to the Darke County Jail to take custody of Joshua M. Vermillio, 37, of Greenville, on an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 9:59 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to the Logan County Jail to take custody of Robert M. Miller, 28, of Richwood, on an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 9:59 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 12000 block of Black Road for a domestic dispute between a husband and wife Wednesday at 12 p.m.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 12000 block of Route 347 for a domestic dispute between a girlfriend and boyfriend Wednesday at 2:14 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway State patrol:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

