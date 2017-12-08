According to Marysville Police Department reports:

An employee of a business on Square Drive reported a theft Wednesday at 2:47 p.m.

A resident of Allenby Drive reported an unruly juvenile Wednesday at 12:03 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy met with a Columbus Police officer to take custody of Edward J. Vodarick, Jr., 41, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday at 12:40 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 18000 block of Yoakum Road to investigate an unwanted text message Thursday at 3:43 p.m.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Hyland Croy Road and Weldon Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2007 GMC Van that struck the back of a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze Thursday at 5:26 p.m. The driver of the GMC, Keith A. Brooks, 27, of Grove City, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 22000 block of Route 739 for an unruly juvenile Thursday at 6:14 p.m.

A deputy responded to White Stone Road near County Home Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2004 Ford Taurus that struck a deer Thursday at 11:45 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

