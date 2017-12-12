According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police responded to a report of a sexual offense Friday at 10:36 p.m. An investigation is underway.

Marysville Police assisted Marysville Fire Department on a service Saturday at 7:36 p.m.

A resident of Coventry Place reported a dispute Sunday at 12:06 a.m.

Marysville Police received a complaint in reference to a vehicle passing a stopped school bus Sunday at 12:14 p.m.

A resident of Woodline Drive reported unauthorized use of a motor vehicle Sunday at 1:06 p.m.

A resident of Milford Center reported theft of a purse while at a business on West Fifth Street Sunday at 1:37 p.m.

Marysville Police are investigating a reported rape Sunday at 6:27 p.m. The victim and suspect were reportedly acquaintances.

Javory Stookey, 33, of South Walnut Street, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Champaign County Sunday at 12:47 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies and units from the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 17000 block of Wheeler Green Road for an unresponsive person Monday at 8:19 a.m. The person was pronounced deceased and the Union County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

A deputy went to a residence in the 27000 block of Kinney Pike to investigate damage to a mailbox Monday at 8:48 a.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 23000 block of Rapp Dean Road to investigate the theft of a dog tracking system Monday at 10:35 a.m.

As a result of a traffic stop in the 10000 block of U.S. 42, a deputy charged Sean M. Jones, 27, of Columbus, with a possession of marijuana Monday at 10:58 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence on Railroad Street in Milford Center to investigate damage to outdoor Christmas decorations Monday at 11:20 a.m.

Deputies assisted the Plain City Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a vehicle and foot pursuit in the area of Willow Bend Circle in Plain City Monday at 12:10 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 13000 block of Black Road to investigate the possible theft of shipped packages Monday at 3:10 p.m.

A deputy responded to East State Street in Milford Center to investigate a property damage crash involving a 1997 Chevrolet S-10 and a 2008 Honda Civic Monday at 3:59 p.m.

A deputy assisted the Plain City Police Department with an injury crash at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and West Main Street in Plain City Monday at 5:31 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a business in the 8000 block of Corporate Boulevard to investigate a domestic dispute Monday at 5:51 p.m.

A deputy met with a residence from the 16000 block of Middleburg Plain City Road concerning two unruly juveniles Monday at 6:08 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

