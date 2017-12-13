According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Apple Drive was taken to Memorial Hospital after making threats of self-harm Sunday at 7:47 p.m.

A business on Square Drive reported theft of kegs Monday at 2:04 p.m.

Jessie Orahood, 26, of Kenny Lane, was cited for driving under suspension Tuesday at 8:46 a.m.

A resident of Sycamore Street reported a break-in Tuesday at 11:05 a.m.

Zachary Wilson, 19, of Greenwood Boulevard, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Tuesday at 2:45 p.m.

A resident of Southwood Drive was taken to Memorial Hospital after attempting self-harm, Tuesday at 4:28 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies responded to the 17000 block of Poling Road to investigate a report of trespassing at a residence Tuesday at 12:23 p.m.

A deputy marked out with a property damage crash at the intersection of Route 4 and Kinney Pike for a 1993 Jeep in the ditch Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

A deputy investigated a harassment complaint in the 400 block of North Franklin Street in Richwood Tuesday at 9:53 a.m.

A deputy responded to the 21000 block of Route 347 on a report of a stolen trailer Tuesday at 1:08 p.m.

A deputy responded to the 20000 of Route 4 to investigate a theft of newspapers Tuesday at 3:11 p.m.

A deputy was sent to the 20000 block of Dog Leg Road to investigate a report of possible animal cruelty Tuesday at 3:22 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office could not be reached by press time.

A deputy investigated a possible identity theft that occurred at a business in the 8000 block of Industrial Parkway Tuesday at 3:25 p.m.

A deputy responded to the 100 block of Main Street in Unionville Center for a 2006 Ford F-150 truck that slid and struck a tree Tuesday at 5:47 p.m.

A deputy investigated a possible animal abuse incident in the 18000 block of Route 347 in Broadway Tuesday at 8 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no additional injury crash or arrest reports for today.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.