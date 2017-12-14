According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Cully Vogt, 44, of Richwood, was cited for driving under suspension and having no operator’s license Sunday at 11:50 a.m.

Marysville Police responded to a residence on East Eighth Street for a property dispute Tuesday at 6:54 p.m.

Alyssa Carver, 25, of Raymond, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Marysville Wednesday at 9:43 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 12000 block of Kaiser Road to resolve a dispute between several family members Wednesday at 1:05 p.m.

A deputy met with a resident form the 16000 block of Miller Road to investigate fraudulent transactions involving a loan company Wednesday at 2:06 p.m.

A deputy met with a resident from Unionville Center to investigate threatening messages on a social media site Wednesday at 4:58 p.m.

A deputy and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to the 21000 block of Route 347 for a vehicle fire involving a 1999 Toyota Camry Wednesday at 5:54 p.m.

A deputy and units from the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to Dutton Love Road near Sanders Road for a vehicle fire involving a 2003 Toyota Camry Wednesday at 8:22 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 20000 block of Route 47 to investigate a runaway juvenile Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. The juvenile was located and taken to the Central Ohio Youth Center.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no other injury crash or arrest reports for today.

