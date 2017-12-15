According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Watkins Glen Court reported suspicious conditions Monday at 4:53 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered a vehicle reported stolen out of Michigan Thursday at 10:52 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 17000 block of Poling Road to investigate a trespassing complaint Thursday at 1:01 a.m.

A deputy responded to the 13000 block of Taylor Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche that struck a deer Thursday at 7:39 a.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a business in the 24000 block of Honda Parkway to investigate the theft of lottery tickets from a vehicle Thursday at 12:06 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a home in the 12000 block of U.S. 36 to assist an Adult Parole Authority Officer Thursday at 4:02 p.m. Meldrum, 24, of Columbus, was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants form Delaware and Franklin County. He was turned over to a Delaware County deputy.

A deputy responded to a residence in the 20000 block of Orchard Road for a person threatening self-harm Thursday at 4:08 p.m.

A deputy investigated harassing phone calls that were received at a residence in the 10000 block of Route 4 Thursday at 5:20 p.m.

A deputy and a Richwood Police officer were sent to a home in the 11000 block of Huber Hazen Road for a person threatening self-harm Thursday at 7:44 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 8000 block of Harriott Road to investigate a trespassing complaint Thursday at 9:12 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

