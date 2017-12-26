According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Debra Gearhart, 47, of Columbus, was cited for driving under suspension Thursday at 1:33 p.m.

A resident of Northcrest Drive was taken to Memorial Hospital after making threats of self-harm Thursday at 9:01 p.m.

Vehicle plates were confiscated by Marysville Police from Greenwood Boulevard Thursday at 8:55 p.m.

A resident of Milcrest Drive reported a theft Friday at 11:02 a.m.

William Davis, 53, of West Third Street, was arrested for theft from a business on Colemans Crossing Friday at 11:21 p.m.

Gilbert Engel, 47, of West Liberty, was arrested for criminal trespass Friday at 7:24 p.m.

A resident of Woodcrest Drive reported a theft of an Iphone Saturday at 4:24 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered drug paraphernalia from the parking lot of a business on North Main Street Saturday at 7:34 p.m.

Sonja Boerger, 54, of Milcrest Drive, was cited for disorderly conduct Sunday at 12:55 a.m.

A business on West Fifth Street reported vandalism Sunday at 10:45 a.m.

A resident of East Fifth Street reported theft of a credit card Sunday at 1:52 p.m.

A business on Colemans Crossing reported a theft Sunday at 2:45 p.m.

A resident of Sherwood Avenue reported suspicious conditions Sunday at 2:55 p.m.

A resident of Valley Drive reported a custody issue Sunday at 6:33 p.m.

Derek Wortman, 21, of Patricia Drive, was cited for criminal damaging Monday at 4:57 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

While on a traffic stop on London Avenue in Maryville, deputies arrested Robert J. Smith, 63, of Bellefontaine, for an outstanding warrant out of Logan County Friday at 2:53 a.m. He was released to a deputy from Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to a crash on U.S. 36 at Myers Road involving a 2013 Ford Edge that lost control and struck a telephone pole Friday at 4:17 p.m. The driver, William J. Michael, 44, of Ostrander, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and failure to control.

A deputy met with a complainant from the 18000 block of Dog Leg Road regarding an unruly juvenile Friday at 8:10 a.m.

A deputy went to the Logan County Jail to take custody of Eric G.H. Coe, 39, of Lakeview, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 1:30 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to a residence in the 17000 block of Yoakum Road to investigate harassing phone calls being received Friday at 1:31 p.m.

While on a traffic stop at a business in the 10000 block of U.S. 42, deputies arrested Sean M. Rollins, 33, of Springfield, for an outstanding arrest warrant from Shelby County Friday at 5:51 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to a business in the 10000 block of U.S. 42 for a report of a vehicle being used without the owner’s permission Friday at 8:56 p.m.

Deputies went to the 14000 block of Oxford Drive to investigate a crash involving a 2011 Hyundai Veracruz that struck a mailbox Friday at 10:28 p.m.

A deputy investigated a crash in the 18000 block of Middleburg-Plain City Road involving a 2012 Honda Civic that struck a deer Friday at 10:14 p.m.

A deputy assisted the Richwood Police Department with an overdose on East Ottawa Street in Richwood Saturday at 2:23 a.m. The Richwood Police Department handled the investigation.

As a result of a traffic stop on Route 161 near Unionville Road, deputies charged Kimberly S. Edwards, 53, of Urbana, with operating a vehicle while intoxicated Saturday at 2:31 a.m.

A deputy met with a trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Marion to take custody of Charles E. Woods Jr., 30, of Marion, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 3:04 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy responded to Route 161 near U.S. 33 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2011 Kia Forte that struck the rear of a 2013 Mazda 2 Saturday at 11:58 a.m. The driver of the Kia, Cassie L. Tustin, 19, of Marysville, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assure clear distance.

A deputy met with a Columbus Police Officer to take custody of Stanley T. Artis, 51, of West Mansfield, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 3:14 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a business on Main Street in Raymond to investigate a dispute between a male and female Saturday at 4:05 p.m. Trey S. Z. Shelton, 22, of Marysville, was arrested for aggravated menacing. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies and units from the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to a rollover crash in the 20000 block of Route 347 involving a 2001 Honda Civic that lost control and struck a tree Sunday at 1:02 a.m. One person was taken to Memorial Hospital. Tabitha L. Dixon, 31, of Marysville, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, failure to control and possession of marijuana.

Deputies and units form the Mount Victor Fire Department responded to a residence in the 32000 block of Osbourne Road for reports of a small child bitten by a dog Sunday at 3:21 p.m. The child was taken to Memorial Hospital.

A deputy assisted Plain City Police with a possible suicidal male in the 100 block of West South Avenue Sunday at 8:06 p.m. The Plain City Police handled the investigation.

A deputy investigated an unauthorized use of a vehicle form Main Street in Unionville Center Sunday at 8:54 p.m.

Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Route 4 for a dispute, while there they discovered a wanted person Monday at 2:56 a.m. Kendra L. Holsinger, 22, of Marion, was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Marion County. A deputy took her to the county line and a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy took custody of her.

Deputies went to the 20000 block of Route 31 for a 2013 Honda Civic that went into a ditch Monday at 10:30 a.m.

A deputy investigated a crash at Route 31 and Yoakum Road to investigate a crash involving a 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer that went into a ditch Monday at 11:07 a.m.

A deputy went to the intersection of Shertzer Road and Yoakum Road to investigate a crash involving a 2007 Dodge Charger that lost control and struck a sign Monday at 12:18 p.m.

Deputies assisted a Richwood Police Officer with a fight that occurred on East Bomford Street Monday at 2:53 p.m. The Richwood Police handled the investigation.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 17000 block of Route 347 for a domestic dispute between family members Monday at 10:51 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

