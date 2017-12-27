According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of East Fifth Street reported a possible money scam Tuesday at 6:49 p.m.

A report was received for a female threatening self-harm Tuesday at 10:07 p.m.

A resident of Poplar Street was taken to Memorial Hospital for evaluation after making threats of self-harm Wednesday at 12:04 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies along with units from the Liberty Township Fire Department were sent to a residence in the 17000 block of Route 347 to investigate a domestic dispute between family members Tuesday at 12:52 a.m. Andrew B. Shaffer, 24, of Ravenna, was arrested for an outstanding warrant and was charged with domestic violence and obstructing official business. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 27000 block of Ford Reed Road to investigate a report of dogs running at large and possible damage to the property Tuesday at 12:34 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 9000 block of Camarillo Circle to investigate a theft of a firearm Tuesday at 2:39 p.m.

Deputies investigated a report of social media harassment at a residence in the 12000 block of Langstaff Road Tuesday at 3:21 p.m.

A deputy went to the Logan County Jail to take custody of Terry D. Craft Jr., 27, of Bellefontaine, for a probation violation warrant Tuesday at 4:26 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated a report of telecommunication harassment at a residence in the 10000 block of Route 739 Tuesday at 5:23 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 14000 block of Harmon Patrick Road to investigate a report of an unruly juvenile Tuesday at 6:37 p.m.

Deputies investigated a report of trespassers at a residence in the 20000 block of Peoria Loop Road Tuesday at 8:03 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 11000 block of Route 36 to investigate a threat of suicide Tuesday at 9:01 p.m. The subject was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Union County for evaluation.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

