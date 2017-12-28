According to Marysville Police Department reports:

There are no police reports today due to a problem with department records. An updated beat will be included in tomorrow’s edition.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies met with an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper to take custody of Brian K. Muncy, 19, of Ashville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 3:45 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated a crash that occurred at U.S. 33 and Route 161 involving a 2004 Honda Odyssey and a 2014 Toyota Corolla Wednesday at 7:44 a.m.

While on a traffic stop at U.S. 42 and Harriott Road, deputies arrested Betty J. Benedict, 48, of Marendo, for an outstanding warrant out of Marion County Wednesday at 11:16 a.m. She was taken to a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the county line.

A deputy went to the 6000 block of El Camino Drive to investigate the theft of a yard ornament Wednesday at 12:05 p.m.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 17000 block of Allen Center Road to investigate a dog bite Wednesday at 3:44 p.m.

A deputy investigated a crash on the U.S. 33 off-ramp to U.S. 42 involving a 2012 Dodge Ram that struck a 2001 Nissan Pathfinder Wednesday at 6:13 p.m. Joel D. Doersam, 31, of Wharton, was issued a citation for assure clear distance ahead.

Deputies responded to the 11000 block of U.S. 36 for a trespassing complaint Wednesday at 7:07 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

