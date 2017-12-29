According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Hickory Drive reported identity theft Saturday at 10:59 a.m.

A resident of Rebecca Drive was taken to Memorial Hospital after making threats of self-harm Wednesday at 6:47 p.m.

Marysville Police responded to a business on North Main Street for a report of suspicious activity Wednesday at 2:42 p.m.

Emilie L. Smith, 37, of Allenby Drive, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Hardin County Thursday at 7:30 a.m.

Travis S. Gilliam, 33, of East Sixth Street, was cited for having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence Thursday at 4:48 p.m.

Marysville Police responded to Poplar Street for a resident reportedly threatening self-harm Thursday at 5:43 p.m.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office reported that a resident of Chariot Way had made threats of self-harm Thursday at 7:43 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies with units from the Leesburg Township Fire Department and the Northern Union County Fire Department responded to a crash at Rotue 347 and Wolford Maskill Road involving a 2016 Ford transit van that struck a 2008 Chevrolet Impala Thursday at 8:59 a.m. One person was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment. Tiffany R. Price, 22, of Marysville, was given a citation for failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Anthony W. Hawkins, 35, of Plain City, for a probation violation Thursday at 8:59 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Troopers arrested George Searfoss II, 39, of North Lewisburg, for OVI and failure to display stickers this morning at 2:34 a.m. on Cherry Street.

