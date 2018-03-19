According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of South Plum Street reported receiving unwanted mail from an inmate at Tri-County Jail Thursday at 5:13 p.m.

A juvenile of South Plum Street was taken to Memorial Hospital after threatening self-harm Friday at 12:24 a.m.

Matthew Rohrbach, 29, of Lakeside Circle, was arrested for driving under the influence Friday at 10:24 a.m.

A resident of Kenny Lane reported theft of prescription medication Friday at 1:33 p.m.

A business on Colemans Crossing Boulevard reported criminal damaging from an attempted theft Friday at 9:04 p.m.

A business on Square Drive reported a theft Friday at 4:10 p.m.

Emmanuel Belville, 19, of Ellsworth Avenue, was cited for criminal damaging Sunday at 9:33 p.m.

A resident of North Maple Street reported a dispute Friday at 9:55 p.m.

Justin Simpson, 19, of Pearse Drive, was cited for possession of marijuana Saturday at 3:31 a.m.

Marysville Police recovered a checkbook from North Cherry Street Saturday at 12:36 p.m.

A resident of Fairfield Drive reported a theft of a tire cover Saturday at 1:25 p.m.

A resident of Van Kirk Drive reported a dispute Saturday at 5:12 p.m.

An abandoned vehicle was towed form Lewis Park Sunday at 7:53 p.m.

Nathan Lambert, 40, of Triple Cross Way, was cited for criminal trespass Saturday at 2:41 p.m.

Lane Allen, 26, of Whitestone Road, was arrested for identity theft Sunday at 9:06 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 20000 block of Cunningham Arbela Road to resolve a family dispute Friday at 9:13 a.m.

Deputies went to the Logan County Jail to take custody of Michael J. Helton, 33, of Lakeview, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 11:45 a.m.

Deputies responded to U.S. 42 at the railroad crossing in Arnold to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2013 Honda CR-V that was struck by a 2007 Kenworth dump truck Friday at 12:03 a.m. The driver of the Kenworth, Robert S. McCauley, 48, of Cardington, was issued a traffic citation for improper passing at a railroad crossing.

A deputy met with a resident from the 15000 block of Meadowbrook Drive to investigate possible identity theft involving a telephone Friday at 12:13 a.m.

A deputy met with a Hilliard Police Officer to take custody of Quintin L. Henderson, 34, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 4:23 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near Scottslawn Road, a deputy charged Catherine V. Hazlett, 42, of Columbus, and Amanda G. Wylie, 39, of Columbus, with possession of marijuana Friday at 7:59 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near U.S. 42, a deputy arrested Jared C. Madden, 19, of Marysville, for an outstanding warrant Friday at 8:38 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy responded to

