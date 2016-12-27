Post-holiday walk

Emily Latham, left, and Mary Sampsel, both of Park Avenue, walk their dogs Guinness, right, and Brix, left, this morning on the Jim Simmons Trail. The two said they were going for a walk to burn off some Christmas calories. “We’re doing a little three-mile hike,” Sampsel said. Tuesday’s weather marks a shift from the more walk-friendly Monday’s high in the 60s, with the National Weather Service predicting the temperature in the Columbus area to stay under 40 degrees.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

