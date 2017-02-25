Pre-seeds established for Division I wrestling sectional

Marysville’s Tyler Bates (152) has the upper hand against an opponent in this file photo. Bates has been pre-seeded No. 1 in his weight class for today’s Division I sectional tournament at MHS.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
Pre-seeds have been established for the Division I wrestling sectional tournament that will be held today at Marysville High School.
